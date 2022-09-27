Energy Absolute collaborates with Computer Forms (Malaysia) Berhad for mass transportation development
EA Mobility Holding, a subsidiary company of Energy Absolute, has collaborated with Computer Forms (Malaysia) Berhad (CFM) to sign the contract of HOA (Head of Agreement) for developing Malaysia to become a zero carbon emission society to improve the quality of life for Malaysians. This change could implement electric transportation within the urban area for less greenhouse gas emission.
On September 26, the Head of Agreement was established between Datuk Wira Justin Lim Hwa Tat, Board of directors, Computer Forms (Malaysia) Berhad (CFM) and Mr Somphote Ahunai, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Absolute, who attended the ceremony. The purpose of this agreement is to establish the Joint Venture to invest in the electric vehicles business and the Ecosystem of electric vehicles completely in Malaysia.
Currently, Malaysia has a policy to decrease the consumption of fossil fuels and encourage the use of electric vehicles by up to 37% following the policy within 2022-2040. Furthermore, Joining COP26 from Malaysia's government for responding to the national policy to become a zero carbon emission society. There is the main reason for the Joint Venture to develop a fully electric transportation system. CFM is interested in the performance and potential of Energy Absolute becomes the leader in the Clean Energy business and Electric vehicles in Thailand through their variety of products that have zero carbon emission. There are many types of businesses Developing and producing batteries, producing electric vehicles such as Electric buses, Electric Ferries and charging station providers. The charging station has a high technology named Ultra Fast Charge that could speed up the electric charge to 80% within 15-20 minutes.
Mr Somphote Ahunai, CEO, Energy Absolute, said that it is so honourable to establish the Joint Venture with CFM for developing mass transportation. This step could be one of the significant moments for EA that the company’s technology named Ultra-fast charge is accepted, and the organizational innovation is developed and produced in Thailand. Expanding the business to Malaysia can establish Joint Venture and develop products shortly that could expand the market in the Asia Pacific region and global market.
In the first phase, CFM will support the Joint Venture to explore the Electric vehicle market and Electric Charge Station in Malaysia. There is the signing of the Head of Agreement about trading electric bus 200 buses to Gemilang International Limited (GML) also installation Ultra Fast Charing station that can charge 15-20 minutes. This system is suitable for mass transportation because it’s not required to take a long time to charge.
The second phase will cover expanding the transportation market in Malaysia through EA’s products including Electric buses, Electric ferries and Electric trucks and also establishing a factory to produce many types of products in Malaysia.
This collaboration could be beneficial to both companies and could improve mass transportation in urban area to produce less pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emission. The Joint Venture from EMH and CFM would be the great opportunity for improving electric mass transportation by international collaboration. Lastly, it could encourage the consumption of clean energy and be a significant production base of electric vehicles shortly.