Energy Absolute collaborates with Computer Forms (Malaysia) Berhad for mass transportation development

Mr Somphote Ahunai, CEO, Energy Absolute, said that it is so honourable to establish the Joint Venture with CFM for developing mass transportation. This step could be one of the significant moments for EA that the company’s technology named Ultra-fast charge is accepted, and the organizational innovation is developed and produced in Thailand. Expanding the business to Malaysia can establish Joint Venture and develop products shortly that could expand the market in the Asia Pacific region and global market.

In the first phase, CFM will support the Joint Venture to explore the Electric vehicle market and Electric Charge Station in Malaysia. There is the signing of the Head of Agreement about trading electric bus 200 buses to Gemilang International Limited (GML) also installation Ultra Fast Charing station that can charge 15-20 minutes. This system is suitable for mass transportation because it’s not required to take a long time to charge.

The second phase will cover expanding the transportation market in Malaysia through EA’s products including Electric buses, Electric ferries and Electric trucks and also establishing a factory to produce many types of products in Malaysia.

This collaboration could be beneficial to both companies and could improve mass transportation in urban area to produce less pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emission. The Joint Venture from EMH and CFM would be the great opportunity for improving electric mass transportation by international collaboration. Lastly, it could encourage the consumption of clean energy and be a significant production base of electric vehicles shortly.