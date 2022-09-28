An elite collaboration: ‘BMW German Auto X BVLGARI Exclusive Journey Experience Event’

"German Auto", the authorized BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad dealer, hosted an exclusive cocktail party "BMW GERMAN AUTO X BVLGARI EXCLUSIVE JOURNEY EXPERIENCE EVENT" to thank its valued customers for their continuous and long-term trust in the company's service.

The event also marked the launch of the newly refurbished Bangna showroom, which has been redesigned for greater comfort and a more modern look.

At the event, guests enjoyed a range of high-performance cars from the BMW M series including the BMW X4 M Competition, BMW Z4 M40i, and BMW M5.

The event also featured the exhibit of a high jewelry collection from "BVLGARI". The cocktail party recently took place at the BMW German Auto Bangna showroom.

Ralf Bissinger, Dealer Principal, German Auto, said, "To thank our customers for their long-standing trust and support over the past 14 years, and also to communicate our belief that 'German Auto is not just about BMW. On this occasion, we collaborated with BVLGARI to organize the Serpenti high jewellery collection as well as BVLGARI's latest watch collection. This is the first collaboration between the two superior brands from the two industries. The event reaffirms German Auto's leadership as a high-performance car dealer in Thailand."

Piyavit Khemarangsan, President, German Auto, added, " At the party, our customers could enjoy a close-up experience of models like the BMW M including the BMW X4 M Competition, the BMW Z4 M40i, and the BMW M5.

Inspired by motorsport spirit, BMW M sports cars feel at home on the road. "M Power" is the exclusive mark of quality – it promises unique technologies, breathtaking performance, and absolute quality.