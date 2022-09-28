An elite collaboration: ‘BMW German Auto X BVLGARI Exclusive Journey Experience Event’
German Auto has delivered a luxury experience to its customers through the first-ever collaboration in Thailand with elite Italian jewellery brand BVLGARI, through an exclusive exhibition of high-end jewellery and watches.
"German Auto", the authorized BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad dealer, hosted an exclusive cocktail party "BMW GERMAN AUTO X BVLGARI EXCLUSIVE JOURNEY EXPERIENCE EVENT" to thank its valued customers for their continuous and long-term trust in the company's service.
The event also marked the launch of the newly refurbished Bangna showroom, which has been redesigned for greater comfort and a more modern look.
At the event, guests enjoyed a range of high-performance cars from the BMW M series including the BMW X4 M Competition, BMW Z4 M40i, and BMW M5.
The event also featured the exhibit of a high jewelry collection from "BVLGARI". The cocktail party recently took place at the BMW German Auto Bangna showroom.
Ralf Bissinger, Dealer Principal, German Auto, said, "To thank our customers for their long-standing trust and support over the past 14 years, and also to communicate our belief that 'German Auto is not just about BMW. On this occasion, we collaborated with BVLGARI to organize the Serpenti high jewellery collection as well as BVLGARI's latest watch collection. This is the first collaboration between the two superior brands from the two industries. The event reaffirms German Auto's leadership as a high-performance car dealer in Thailand."
Piyavit Khemarangsan, President, German Auto, added, " At the party, our customers could enjoy a close-up experience of models like the BMW M including the BMW X4 M Competition, the BMW Z4 M40i, and the BMW M5.
Inspired by motorsport spirit, BMW M sports cars feel at home on the road. "M Power" is the exclusive mark of quality – it promises unique technologies, breathtaking performance, and absolute quality.
Guests were invited to experience BVLGARI's latest timepiece collection, its first exhibit since the Geneva Watch Days 2022. Highlights included the 10th-anniversary edition of Octo watches: the Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Automatic, as well as the iconic Serpenti Seduttori 103706 watch, with a stainless-steel case, black DLC treatment, rose gold bezel set, and 38 brilliant-cut diamonds.
The event also showcased Serpenti, BVLGARI's high jewellery collection known for its unique snake-shaped pieces, from the necklace to earrings and the diamond emerald ring.
Lalita Beasornpinyowong, Management Representative, BVLGARI, said of the collaboration, " This is our first collaboration with an automobile brand in Thailand, marking a new chapter for both industries. If Serpenti was an icon that represented the glamour of jewellery, BMW, just the same, would represent the world of luxury of automobiles."