Meet over 80 top universities from the UK, US and Australia in Bangkok at ‘Hands On Study Abroad Exhibition 2022’
Hands On, the leading education consultants in Thailand, are proud to bring to you one of the largest study abroad exhibitions in the country: Hands On Study Abroad Exhibition 2022
Date: Saturday November 5, 2022
Time: Noon – 6pm
Venue: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok (BTS Asoke / MRT Sukhumvit)
Admission is FREE
Register: https://bit.ly/3E9LAIe
For more detail, click here.
Why attend?
• Top universities in the world: Over 80 universities from the UK, USA, and Australia including 12 Top 100 universities from the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings.
• Seminar to prepare for studying abroad
- UK Alumni Talk – Find out more about life and study abroad from UK alumni.
- IELTS by British Council IELTS
- Study in Australia by Austrade
- Study at Oregon State University by INTO
- Postgrad Business School and Undergrad scholarship by Kaplan
• Get direct feedback on your SoP and/or GTE, and advice on how to improve it
• Speak to an experienced counsellor about your study options and the application process
Example universities attending:
UK
Durham University
King's College London
University of Birmingham
University of Bristol
The University of Edinburgh
The University of Manchester
University of Leeds
University of Sheffield
University of Southampton
University of Warwick
And many more
USA
Clark University
Hult International Business School
Northeastern University
Shoreline Community College
St. George's University - School of Medicine
Australia
Curtin University
Griffith University
Macquarie University
Monash University
Murdoch University
Swinburne University of Technology
The University of Adelaide
University of New England (Australia)
University of Wollongong
UNSW Sydney
Hands On Education Consultants - Thailand’s official representative of universities in the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Helping students from Thailand through the application process to further their studies at Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate level, as well on English language courses, completely free of charge.