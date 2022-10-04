Meet over 80 top universities from the UK, US and Australia in Bangkok at ‘Hands On Study Abroad Exhibition 2022’

Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

Time: Noon – 6pm

Venue: The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok (BTS Asoke / MRT Sukhumvit)

Admission is FREE

Register: https://bit.ly/3E9LAIe

For more detail, click here.

Why attend?

• Top universities in the world: Over 80 universities from the UK, USA, and Australia including 12 Top 100 universities from the QS World University and Times Higher Education rankings.

• Seminar to prepare for studying abroad

UK Alumni Talk – Find out more about life and study abroad from UK alumni.

IELTS by British Council IELTS

Study in Australia by Austrade

Study at Oregon State University by INTO

Postgrad Business School and Undergrad scholarship by Kaplan

• Get direct feedback on your SoP and/or GTE, and advice on how to improve it

• Speak to an experienced counsellor about your study options and the application process