Prestige Thailand Launches it’s 40 Under 40 List for 2022

Representing the diverse worlds of commerce, entrepreneurship, art and culture, tech startups and other sectors, the 2022 “40 Under 40” awardees were treated to an evening of curated culinary experiences before receiving their awards.

According to Waraporn Siriboonma, Co-Managing Director of BurdaLuxury and Publisher of Prestige (Thailand), initiatives like “40 Under 40” bring together a collective of like-minded individuals – some of the brightest minds in the country – who are doing extraordinary things. “Here at Prestige, we are cultivating a dynamic community of high achievers, thought leaders and trailblazers who are not only acknowledged, but provided with an opportunity to network with their peers, and to empower each other.”

The “40 Under 40” is also presented annually by editions of Prestige in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia – all of which are published by BurdaLuxury.

This year’s award ceremony coincided with Prestige celebrating its 17th anniversary in Thailand, and having recently re-launched a brand-new logo and design.

