Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand together with Diabetes Association of Thailand, increase access to diabetes - Education to protect tomorrow

The company aims to emphasize and promote the important of educating public on right knowledges of diabetes as well as to improve and promote better health for diabetes patients and public at large through various activities including exercise games.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases as well as a major problem for global public health. Recently, the burden of diabetes has intensified as 537 million people are living with diabetes worldwide, and it is estimated that by 2045, more than 700 million people will be living with diabetes worldwide.

From the statistics of the year 2021 disclosed by the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand has registered 3.2 million people living with diabetes in national healthcare system. This is an increase of about 300,000 new cases per year, causing an average loss of healthcare costs of 47,596 million baht per year. In addition, diabetes is also leading cause of many other diseases such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney disease, etc.