Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand together with Diabetes Association of Thailand, increase access to diabetes - Education to protect tomorrow
Bangkok, November 14 -- Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand Co., Ltd. attends the Walk Rally: Access to Diabetes Care of 2022 World Diabetes Day, which is marked November 14 of every year, hosted by the Diabetes Association of Thailand, at the Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park in Bangkok on the previous Sunday, November 13, 2022.
The company aims to emphasize and promote the important of educating public on right knowledges of diabetes as well as to improve and promote better health for diabetes patients and public at large through various activities including exercise games.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic non-communicable diseases as well as a major problem for global public health. Recently, the burden of diabetes has intensified as 537 million people are living with diabetes worldwide, and it is estimated that by 2045, more than 700 million people will be living with diabetes worldwide.
From the statistics of the year 2021 disclosed by the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand has registered 3.2 million people living with diabetes in national healthcare system. This is an increase of about 300,000 new cases per year, causing an average loss of healthcare costs of 47,596 million baht per year. In addition, diabetes is also leading cause of many other diseases such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and kidney disease, etc.
Mr. Enrico Cañal Bruland, Vice President and General Manager, Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand revealed - “One thing we should always be aware of is the Rule of Halves. Looking at the number of people living with diabetes, out of the 100, only half, meaning 50, have been diagnosed. Beyond the national registration, the number of patients with diabetes is likely more than double. Looking to those 50 people diagnosed with diabetes, only 25 have access the proper treatment, and only about 13 achieve the treatment goals. Meaning almost 90% of people living with diabetes are not well controlled. Without working together to change diabetes, we will experience significant more complications for people living with diabetes as well as healthcare expenses. The direct impact to the public and society requires us raising awareness of diabetes and its risk factors, which is one of the main objectives of this health campaign.”
Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand emphasizes on driving change as well as raising awareness to prevent and adequately treat diabetes. The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has set the topic Access to Diabetes Care for the 2021-2023 campaign and this year the focus is on – Education to protect tomorrow. Hence, we feel the need to raise awareness about exercise for people living with diabetes and the public. Healthy living including exercise provides benefits for people with diabetes including weight management, improving blood sugar levels, and lowering the risk of heart diseases.
“Supporting this event on World Diabetes Day is one of our key activities, especially this year, as we are starting to count our steps towards celebrating 100 years of innovation with Novo Nordisk. It represents our long journey in the fight against diabetes and improving lives for people with diabetes, starting with insulin almost 100 years ago. As the world leader in diabetes care, we will continue to focus on providing quality products, enhancing access to treatment for the people as well as innovating the ways to improve quality of life of patients.
People with diabetes notably benefit from regular physical activities. It's important for them to get in some proper physical activities. At our booth, we have exercise games. Participants not only enjoy themselves without feeling any added pressure, but their interactions and relationship with people, caregivers, and family members are strengthened as a result” Mr. Enrico Cañal Bruland added.