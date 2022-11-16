ICONSIAM to host "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023", marking Thailand as "Global Countdown Destination," with over THB200 million budget to drive Thai economy and tourism

ICONSIAM is creating the mega “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” in collaboration with government agencies, private sectors, hotel partners, entrepreneurs and the communities along the Chao Phraya, to ring in the New Year, as our special gift to Thais and visitors from all over the world. This is the first year after the recovery from COVID-19, and we, along with our business allies are determined to make this grand event even more splendid. The highlight of the New Year celebration event is “Hybrid World Countdown,” featuring splendid light and sound show integrated with the immersive technology connecting exciting the on ground experience and the virtual world along with the magnificent eco-friendly firework displays set along the most beautiful curve of the Chao Phraya River. This grand event will reaffirm Thailand’s image as one of the must-visit global countdown destinations for tourists from all over the world to in the New Year together with Thai people”, says Mr. Supoj.

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, especially in November and December, in which the 2022 APEC meetings are being held and the New Year celebrations are coming, Thailand is expected to attract more than 2 million investors and tourists, which can stimulate over 20,000 million baht to the economy. ICONSIAM, as one of the stimulating forces to stimulate the Thai economy, is certain that the marketing plan specifically set for these final two months will revive the businesses on the Chao Phraya riverside and attract both Thai and international customers. The number of tourists is expected to reach from 100,000 to 130,000 tourists each day by the end of 2022,” concluded Mr. Supoj.