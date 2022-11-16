ICONSIAM to host "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023", marking Thailand as "Global Countdown Destination," with over THB200 million budget to drive Thai economy and tourism
To stimulate Thailand’s economy, tourism and numerous businesses on the banks of Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM is hosting over 20 events throughout December 2022 under the theme “ICONSIAM Magical Enchanted Celebration” with over 200-million-baht budget.
In collaboration with government agencies, private sectors, hotel partners and the communities on the banks of the river, ICONSIAM is to host its iconic world-class New Year’s Eve celebration “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” that will once again mark Thailand as a “Global Countdown Destination.” This year, the exquisite eco-friendly firework display will light up the most pictures curve of the majestic Chao Phraya River, spreading joy, hope and happiness to Thais and to the world.
Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, said “Now that tourism has become the key factor of the economic recovery, ICONSIAM has formed a strategic partnership under ‘Collaboration to Win’ strategy with involved stakeholders that also aligns with the government’s tourism recovery plan. Our festive celebration “ICONSIAM Magical Enchanted Celebration” is sharing happiness to Thais and welcoming visitors from across the globe. With over 200 million baht spent, we are presenting over 20 grand events and marketing campaigns all through December 2022.”
ICONSIAM is creating the mega “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023,” in collaboration with government agencies, private sectors, hotel partners, entrepreneurs and the communities along the Chao Phraya, to ring in the New Year, as our special gift to Thais and visitors from all over the world. This is the first year after the recovery from COVID-19, and we, along with our business allies are determined to make this grand event even more splendid. The highlight of the New Year celebration event is “Hybrid World Countdown,” featuring splendid light and sound show integrated with the immersive technology connecting exciting the on ground experience and the virtual world along with the magnificent eco-friendly firework displays set along the most beautiful curve of the Chao Phraya River. This grand event will reaffirm Thailand’s image as one of the must-visit global countdown destinations for tourists from all over the world to in the New Year together with Thai people”, says Mr. Supoj.
“During the fourth quarter of 2022, especially in November and December, in which the 2022 APEC meetings are being held and the New Year celebrations are coming, Thailand is expected to attract more than 2 million investors and tourists, which can stimulate over 20,000 million baht to the economy. ICONSIAM, as one of the stimulating forces to stimulate the Thai economy, is certain that the marketing plan specifically set for these final two months will revive the businesses on the Chao Phraya riverside and attract both Thai and international customers. The number of tourists is expected to reach from 100,000 to 130,000 tourists each day by the end of 2022,” concluded Mr. Supoj.
The grand New Year celebration event, “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023”, is taking place on 31 December 2022 amidst the majestic view of the Chao Phraya River. Previously, the event was broadcast worldwide by leading international news agencies, such as CNN, BBC, AP, Reuter, ABC, etc., portraying the magnificent night scenes of the Chao Phraya River, which is one of the world’s renowned iconic landmarks imprinted on all Thai people’s hearts.
In addition, visitors will be amazed by the showcase of the Christmas tree lighting festival ICONSIAM Bangkok Illumination, from now until 5 January 2023. This year’s vibrant Christmas tree is powered by clean energy generated by solar cell, in line with ICONSIAM’s mission on energy saving and reducing carbon footprint. Another highlight is the New Year gift fair “ICONSIAM World of Gifts.” More than one million gifts being offered ranging from locally-made to imported products between 1 December - 9 January 2023. Attractive promotions will be also offered in these joyful celebrations with prized valued over 8.5 million baht.
ICONSIAM also offers a lineup of entertainment showcases, such as the multimedia water show featuring remarkable lights and sounds, ‘ICONIC Multimedia Water Features’ under the concept of “Empowering The Joy, ” as music is a universal culture that connects all generations. “CineAsia 2022” is the international motion picture event, which will take place on 5-8 December 2022 at TRUE ICON HALL. “DISNEY IN CONCERT: A Magical Celebration 2022,” brings beloved Disney stories and characters to life orchestrated by 46 American musicians playing Disney’s movie theme songs. The concert will be performed for four rounds from 31 December 2022 to 1 January 2023 at TRUE ICON HALL, 7th floor, ICONSIAM.