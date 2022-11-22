Dtac business Launches a 5G Mobile Private Network Built on AWS to Drive Digital Transformation for Thai Businesses

dtac business used AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, to design and offer three digital solutions for the Thai market:

Robotics Automation – a solution to automate warehouse and distribution facilities with robots handling the goods connected to 5G MPN. The automated warehouse and distribution facilities can significantly improve efficiency and accuracy while minimizing injury risks for human workers.

Predictive Maintenance – this solution features machine learning connected to 5G MPN to detect errors in warehousing and distribution equipment, as well as providing predictive maintenance for the entire process. The solution uses Monitron sensors connected to 5G MPN in a Massive IoT configuration to monitor the vibration and/ or temperature of the equipment. Data from all connected equipment is centrally processed at a control center using machine learning that can alert operators in case of any errors for preventative maintenance to prevent unwanted downtime.

Video Analytics – smart video cameras connected to 5G MPN can assist in warehousing management in various applications, such as intrusion detection, which are especially beneficial for high-value assets. Real-time monitoring can enhance security and minimize incidents and loss. AWS provides the 5G edge infrastructure for independent software vendors to run their video analytics software.

Vatsun Thirapatarapong, Country Manager, Thailand, AWS, said, “Digital transformation and Industry 4.0, powered by private 5G, can aid businesses in boosting their competitive advantages and economic recovery efforts. With the Thai economy predicted to fully recover from the pandemic, there may be an opportunity for businesses to double down on digitalization and boost their competitive advantage. Powered by AWS, dtac business is building secure and scalable software-driven networks that can enable businesses to simplify operations, and reinvent the customer experience to accelerate innovation that can unlock economic growth.”