DEPA develops B2B platform for Thai tourism

This new connection venture focuses on the principle of "win-win sharing income" partly through digital technology to revive the Thai tourism industry after the pandemic. It is expected to boost Thailand's economy by 12 billion baht.

Asst.Prof.Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency or DEPA, and Nadhaseth Wongwattanakarn, CEO of Travizco Technology, announced the platforms ‘ThailandCONNEX’.

The tourism industry has always been an essential engine in driving the Thai economy. The behaviour of tourists today prefers online activities (OTAs), but Thai tourism operators, especially SMEs, still lack the potential to develop their own online channels and lose a high-profit share when selling services through foreign OTAs. Also, OTAs have been growing slowly because of obstacles in terms of funding and credibility. It takes time to access and acquire the tour operators in the system, according to Nuttapon.