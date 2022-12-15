DBS launches new buildings and world-class auditorium

Jonny Liddell added that DBS will use these amazing conditions for the perfect journey of self-discovery for all children to become great global leaders in whatever they choose to do, and as they go through their time at DBS on a journey of self-discovery. With access to amazing facilities, they will achieve amazing things through the identification and nurturing of their passions and ensure that they burn brightly so that they do marvellous things both in school and beyond.

Additionally, DBS students impressed audiences with performances, such as the choir of 300 students on “Zadok the Priest”, classical music, live art and design shows, and many more. These shows proved to everyone the reputations of DBS students on their potential and well-rounded skills. Guests, parents and the press were taken on the school tour to witness the new building, the Araya Hall and all the facilities that were delicately selected for the students.

“Building for the best didn’t finish when we built these new facilities. It was just the end of the beginning. The real building starts now in the hearts and minds of our students to whom we dedicate what we do every day. We have built for the best because they are the best”, closed Liddell .