DBS launches new buildings and world-class auditorium
DBS Denla British School announced the official launch of the two new senior school buildings and the Araya Hall, a world-class auditorium with over 600 seat capacity.
These new facilities are equipped with international standard innovative technologies to support the senior school's expansion and shore up the development of students with well-rounded skills essential for their success in the future.
This is in accordance with the British Independent School Curriculum which not only focuses on academic aspects but also encourages students’ self-discovery skills and uncovers their talents at a young age as well as develops self-learning skills that will be with them for the rest of their lives.
During the “Araya Hall Grand Opening”, Arn Pandejpong, the Chairman of DBS Denla British School and Jonny Liddell, the Headmaster of DBS Denla British School, together the others jointly launched the official opening ceremony of the new senior buildings and the Araya Hall at DBS Denla British School, Nonthaburi.
Arn Pandejpong mentioned that the opening of the new senior school buildings and the Araya Hall certified with international standards will accelerate the potential of our students and the teaching quality and allow the students to excel in their knowledge and skills and further develop into limitless success in the future.
“ We built these facilities with our heart especially for the students, not for myself, but for them since I want to see the seeds from DBS grow, be successful and become great global leaders”, revealed Arn.
Jonny Liddell added that DBS will use these amazing conditions for the perfect journey of self-discovery for all children to become great global leaders in whatever they choose to do, and as they go through their time at DBS on a journey of self-discovery. With access to amazing facilities, they will achieve amazing things through the identification and nurturing of their passions and ensure that they burn brightly so that they do marvellous things both in school and beyond.
Additionally, DBS students impressed audiences with performances, such as the choir of 300 students on “Zadok the Priest”, classical music, live art and design shows, and many more. These shows proved to everyone the reputations of DBS students on their potential and well-rounded skills. Guests, parents and the press were taken on the school tour to witness the new building, the Araya Hall and all the facilities that were delicately selected for the students.
“Building for the best didn’t finish when we built these new facilities. It was just the end of the beginning. The real building starts now in the hearts and minds of our students to whom we dedicate what we do every day. We have built for the best because they are the best”, closed Liddell .