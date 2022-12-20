One Bangkok sweeps Asia's Best Landmark Mixed-Use Development and Thailand's Best Office Development awards
One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok has been awarded Asia's first Best Landmark Mixed-Use Development and Best Office Development (Thailand) for its office Tower 4 at the prestigious PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022.
These awards recognise the excellence demonstrated by One Bangkok through its outstanding quality, unique design concept, location, quality of amenities, construction, success in the marketplace, the accomplishment of overall development goals, sustainable function, and innovation.
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022 is one of the region's most renowned real estate awards where top country winners vie to be recognised as 'Best in Asia'. One Bangkok had earlier won 'Best Mega Mixed-Use Development' and 'Best Office Development' at the 17th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards.
Lim Hua Tiong, Chief Executive Officer, One Bangkok, said, "Recognition from Property Guru is a testament to the confidence of industry leaders in One Bangkok. Our vision and ambition for One Bangkok go beyond real estate. The design principle of One Bangkok focuses on sustainability, a people-centric and smart city. We want to make impactful changes to the city, and to be part of Bangkok city evolving into one of the world's greatest metropolises."
"The offices at One Bangkok emphasize health, well-being, sustainability, and quality in every detail as an affirmation to create the ultimate workplace ecosystem of the future. For office Tower 4, we engaged world-renowned consultants to deliver beautifully designed, high-performance environments with flexibility and efficiency for the best occupant experience. It is also the first office tower in Thailand underpinned by future-ready smart technology, targeting WiredScore and SmartScore certifications, and is designed for WELL Platinum certification, ensuring the physical and social environments will benefit the health, well-being, and performance of occupants." he added.
One Bangkok, a joint venture between TCC Assets Co Ltd and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 roads with direct linkages to the city's burgeoning mass transit systems. One Bangkok comprises workplaces of the future, a new retail loop, superlative residences, hotels with the finest five-star hospitality, a world-class live entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (8 hectares) of the district. As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok aims to be the first project in Thailand to be awarded LEED for Neighborhood Development Platinum certification and WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.