One Bangkok sweeps Asia's Best Landmark Mixed-Use Development and Thailand's Best Office Development awards

"The offices at One Bangkok emphasize health, well-being, sustainability, and quality in every detail as an affirmation to create the ultimate workplace ecosystem of the future. For office Tower 4, we engaged world-renowned consultants to deliver beautifully designed, high-performance environments with flexibility and efficiency for the best occupant experience. It is also the first office tower in Thailand underpinned by future-ready smart technology, targeting WiredScore and SmartScore certifications, and is designed for WELL Platinum certification, ensuring the physical and social environments will benefit the health, well-being, and performance of occupants." he added.

One Bangkok, a joint venture between TCC Assets Co Ltd and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is located at the corner of Wireless and Rama 4 roads with direct linkages to the city's burgeoning mass transit systems. One Bangkok comprises workplaces of the future, a new retail loop, superlative residences, hotels with the finest five-star hospitality, a world-class live entertainment arena, the presence of art and culture, and a vast, welcoming public realm that covers 50 rai (8 hectares) of the district. As a well-equipped smart city with sustainable infrastructure, One Bangkok aims to be the first project in Thailand to be awarded LEED for Neighborhood Development Platinum certification and WELL Building Standard to support human health and wellness.