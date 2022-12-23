RATCH’s CFO named Asia’s Greatest CFO 2022-2023
Mrs. Wadeerat Charoencoop (middle), Chief Financial Officer of RATCH Group Public Company Limited, a leading power company in Thailand with an ambitious vision to become a leading value-oriented energy and infrastructure company in Asia Pacific, was awarded with Asia’s Greatest CFO 2022-2023.
The event was organised by AsiaOne Magazine, a leading India’s magazine.
The award was recently presented by H.E. Abderrahim Rahhaly (left), Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Thailand and H.E. Dr. Sándor Sipos (right), Ambassador of Hungary to Thailand, at India-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Sathorn, Bangkok.
