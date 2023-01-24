Marriott Bonvoy presents extraordinary travel experiences to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion across APAC in 2023

Celebrate love at APAC’s grandest Pride events

This February, WorldPride will be coming to Sydney for the first time, combining with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for the largest Pride celebration in the world, with W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, as its exclusive hospitality partner. As a brand, W Hotels has always been a platform for individuals and communities, and this three-year collaboration underscores the brand’s legacy of being a voice for progressive ideals. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels across Sydney will be showcasing a range of exhilarating experiences to host guests and Marriott Bonvoy members through this global celebration of diversity and inclusion.

In addition, Pride Month in June will see celebrations in W Hotels across several destinations including W Bangkok and W Koh Samui.

The Gay Games - the world’s largest sports and cultural event open to all - makes its way to Asia for the first time ever, from 3 to 11 November 2023 in Hong Kong. Platinum partner, Marriott Bonvoy, presents a tailored “Feel Your Pride and Share Your Love” stay package to celebrate a week of diverse cultures, sports and inclusivity. Guests of the 13 participating hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, The St. Regis Hong Kong and W Hong Kong, can create unforgettable memories with access to exclusive Pride-themed experiences, offers to discover the city, and a special welcome gift. Packages are now available for booking via the Marriott Bonvoy website here or mobile app.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments gives members the chance to use points earned from travel at nearly 8,200 hotels and everyday activities, such as cobrand credit card purchases, to bid for the chance to take part in exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences all over the globe. Members may redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on packages through auctions.

