Adidas’s new Predator Accuracy football boots released
Predator Accuracy, the newest member of Adias's prestigious Predator family, has been unveiled, as it was built for boosting precision play and goal-scoring accuracy.
To enhance play accuracy, the Predator Accuracy has been improved based on consumer and Adidas player feedback.
On its metal side, the boot utilises High-Deifinition Grip Technology, which shows minimal rubber elements in the kicking zone for grip to the ball.
Hybridtouch technology, a coated microfiber material, has been reintroduced for Predator Accuracy's construction to provide a softer, moulded fit that maximizes comfort.
Facetframe technology in the outsole of the boot results in stability, highly efficient transition, and dynamic traction for powerful movement on the pitch. The stud configuration has been `optimised for use on firm ground.
The Primeknit material used for the laceless construction on the boot's tongue enables a secure lockdown of the foot while playing and provides a comfortable and easy entry.
Mahsa Aryan, Global Director – Footwear of Adidas said that “Since its inception in 1994, Predator has been widely regarded as one of the most iconic football boots in the game, and we’ve seen many different stories told across the years”
Being available worldwide from Wednesday 8th February via adidas.com and selected retailers and is priced at €300, Predator Accuracy launches in a primary black silhouette with pink detailing and the famous Adidas three-stripe emblem in white.