Adidas’s new Predator Accuracy football boots released

On its metal side, the boot utilises High-Deifinition Grip Technology, which shows minimal rubber elements in the kicking zone for grip to the ball.

Hybridtouch technology, a coated microfiber material, has been reintroduced for Predator Accuracy's construction to provide a softer, moulded fit that maximizes comfort.

Facetframe technology in the outsole of the boot results in stability, highly efficient transition, and dynamic traction for powerful movement on the pitch. The stud configuration has been `optimised for use on firm ground.



