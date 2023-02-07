The Crystal Grill House: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Asset World Corporation introduces a glamorous new era of riverside gastronomy
Bangkok, Thailand, February 3, 2023 - Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC) is inviting guests to step into a glamorous world of gastronomy and mixology at The Crystal Grill House, a stylish departure from a traditional steak and seafood restaurant on the banks of the Chao Phraya, Bangkok’s historic “River of Kings.”
Situated directly on the waterside at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, the heritage-focused retail and lifestyle destination, The Crystal Grill House is a stylish grill house that celebrates the joy of global exploration. Situated opposite Sirimahannop, the reimagined tall ship that sailed between Thailand and the world in the early 1900s, The Crystal Grill House will recapture the spirit of this enchanting age.
Guests can unwind in five elegant private dining pavilions, sip signature cocktails and fine wines at the vibrant bar, or savor creative bites at the open kitchen with casual counter-style seating – all enclosed in a glistening glasshouse – or unwind on the banks of the river at the alfresco terrace. This makes The Crystal Grill House ideal for special occasions and celebrations, evening drinks or memorable meals, enhanced by a chic vintage design and set against the backdrop of the rippling river.
The menu focuses on the finest cuts of meat and fresh seafood cooked to-order on a signature charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill. A variety of woods are burned daily and the embers imbue a unique fragrance that enlivens the natural flavor of the ingredients. Guests can indulge in timeless steakhouse fare, including mouth-watering cuts of beef, sublime seafood and a curated international wine list. A selection of oysters and a series of “Appetizers” will showcase the chefs’ culinary creativity. Every dining experience can end on a sweet note with a selection of international desserts.
Talented bartenders will serve up a selection of fine wines, spirits and beers, as well as classic and signature cocktails. Globetrotting options include America, India, Persia, China and Japan, all crafted using international specialty spirits and fresh ingredients.
Located at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, The Crystal Grill House is easily accessible by road and river, including shuttle boat services from the pier next to Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station. The stylish new venue will open daily from 16.30 hrs. to midnight (last orders at 23.30 hrs.). With a capacity of just 95 guests, advanced reservations are recommended.
For more information and to discover this new era of glamour and gastronomy next to the Chao Phraya River, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant [email protected]
Website: www.thecrystalgrillhouse.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thecrystalgrillhouse
LINE: @crystalgrillhouse
Instagram: www.instagram.com/thecrystalgrillhouse