The Crystal Grill House: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and Asset World Corporation introduces a glamorous new era of riverside gastronomy

The menu focuses on the finest cuts of meat and fresh seafood cooked to-order on a signature charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill. A variety of woods are burned daily and the embers imbue a unique fragrance that enlivens the natural flavor of the ingredients. Guests can indulge in timeless steakhouse fare, including mouth-watering cuts of beef, sublime seafood and a curated international wine list. A selection of oysters and a series of “Appetizers” will showcase the chefs’ culinary creativity. Every dining experience can end on a sweet note with a selection of international desserts.

Talented bartenders will serve up a selection of fine wines, spirits and beers, as well as classic and signature cocktails. Globetrotting options include America, India, Persia, China and Japan, all crafted using international specialty spirits and fresh ingredients.

Located at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, The Crystal Grill House is easily accessible by road and river, including shuttle boat services from the pier next to Saphan Taksin BTS skytrain station. The stylish new venue will open daily from 16.30 hrs. to midnight (last orders at 23.30 hrs.). With a capacity of just 95 guests, advanced reservations are recommended.

For more information and to discover this new era of glamour and gastronomy next to the Chao Phraya River, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant [email protected]

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.thecrystalgrillhouse.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thecrystalgrillhouse

LINE: @crystalgrillhouse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thecrystalgrillhouse

