Hero Motors opens a new transmission facility in Thailand, providing powertrain solutions for ICEs and EVs

Hero Motors Thai is a part of the Global footprint Expansion Journey and upscaling plans to become a complete assembly supplier, providing Powertrain solutions for ICE and Electric vehicles.

“This state of art manufacturing facility is a part of our strategic step to localize Powertrain solutions in ASEAN Region to cater to domestic as well as Global market” said Mr Amit Gupta, CEO of Hero Motors. He added, “E-Mobility is the future of Automotive industry and ASEAN will play a crucial role by being a Global Automotive Manufacturing Hub. Currently, ASEAN is the fourth-largest exporting region in the world, approaching 4+ Millions of vehicles manufactured annually. We are looking forward to serving better, our existing customers in the region and benefit from the growing automotive market in ASEAN”.

Mr Andreas Schuster-Wolden, Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network from BMW, remarked, “Hero Motors has been a long-time supplier partner for us. We are excited for Hero Motors as they expand their manufacturing footprint with this facility. Considering the proximity and their track record in meeting the high quality & delivery standards, we believe this facility will take our partnership to next level”.

Mr David Hancock, CEO & President of Enviolo remarked, “we are procuring half of million of CVT hubs from Hero Motors. They honored their commitments through uninterrupted supplies even during pandemic period”.