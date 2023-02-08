Hero Motors opens a new transmission facility in Thailand, providing powertrain solutions for ICEs and EVs
The inauguration of the new transmission facility of Hero Motors Thai, a new milestone in Hero Motors Journey took place on January 19, 2023. The event was presided over by Mr Pankaj Munjal, Chairman of Hero Motors Company (HMC) Group, chief guest Mr Andreas Schuster-Woldern, VP Purchasing and Supplier Network from BMW and in presence of senior executives from Thailand Government, customers and strategic partners.
Hero Motors Thai is a part of the Global footprint Expansion Journey and upscaling plans to become a complete assembly supplier, providing Powertrain solutions for ICE and Electric vehicles.
“This state of art manufacturing facility is a part of our strategic step to localize Powertrain solutions in ASEAN Region to cater to domestic as well as Global market” said Mr Amit Gupta, CEO of Hero Motors. He added, “E-Mobility is the future of Automotive industry and ASEAN will play a crucial role by being a Global Automotive Manufacturing Hub. Currently, ASEAN is the fourth-largest exporting region in the world, approaching 4+ Millions of vehicles manufactured annually. We are looking forward to serving better, our existing customers in the region and benefit from the growing automotive market in ASEAN”.
Mr Andreas Schuster-Wolden, Vice President Purchasing and Supplier Network from BMW, remarked, “Hero Motors has been a long-time supplier partner for us. We are excited for Hero Motors as they expand their manufacturing footprint with this facility. Considering the proximity and their track record in meeting the high quality & delivery standards, we believe this facility will take our partnership to next level”.
Mr David Hancock, CEO & President of Enviolo remarked, “we are procuring half of million of CVT hubs from Hero Motors. They honored their commitments through uninterrupted supplies even during pandemic period”.
Mr Chandra Shekhar Mittal, COO of Gears and Transmission business division in Hero Motors commented, “With growing business from our global customers and year-on year additions in capacities to our operations footprint in India, we took a strategic step to expand our footprint in ASEAN and today, despite pandemic related challenges, we managed to execute the setup of the facility as per plan”.
Hero Motors Thai plant is a world-class facility situated strategically at the Asia industrial Estate, the Largest Industrial Estate near Suvarnabhumi airport and will start production in Q1 2023 with a capacity of 25,000 gearboxes and 1.2 million individual gears components annually, expandable to almost 3 times. This facility is equipped with best-in-class machines and technology with semi-automated assembly lines, inhouse soft and hard machining of gears, heat treatment facilities with End-of-Line testing of Powertrain systems, EDU and Engine requirements in a phased manner. With Hewland expertise, this facility will be offering “build-to-print”, “design-to-cost” and “custom-made” Powertrain solutions to OEMs.