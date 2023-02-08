Singles to sweethearts: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon celebrates Valentine’s Day with amorous dining experiences
Bangkok, Thailand, February 2023 – Whether you are looking to light each other’s flames with a fairytale dinner or come watch a movie screening by The Pool, the Valentine’s Day program from The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon covers all the bases.
At Tease, the entire month of February is dedicated to love with dainty cakes and decadent small bites served as part of a classic afternoon tea experience inspired by romance. Designed to be shared or enjoyed solo as a celebration of self-love, Valentine’s Day afternoon tea keeps things classy with Foie Gras and Beetroot Macaron; Tiger Prawn; Quail and Whiskey Party Pie; and Scallop Tartare with Parmesan and Chorizo. Their perfect match is the sweet selection starring Roselle Scones; Rocher Pop with Hazelnut, Coffee and Dark Chocolate; and Love Petal with Lychee, Rose, Black Tea and Almond. Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at Tease is available 1–28 February 2023 between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The price of THB 1,200 ++ per person includes premium tea or coffee. Add THB 275 ++ for an optional glass of cava.
While, Tease After Dark is shaking things up throughout Valentine’s week for a swoon-worthy romantic twist of sharing Cava for two and a selection of tartlets to share with your loved ones. Available from 13 – 19 February between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, price is at THB 1,414 ++ per couple.
Over by The Pool, couples can snuggle up and share some romance while enjoying late-night screening of the 90s classic “Ghost” – an experience priced at THB 1,000 net per couple including popcorn and two-straw drinks, starts from 8PM.
The Standard Grill, meanwhile, will host Valentine’s Day tête-à-tête dinner sessions centered on a decadent four-course set menu. After an amuse-bouche of Scampi Tartlet with Candied Blood Orange, lovebirds will be offered a choice of Charcoal-Grilled Fremantle Octopus or Braised Duck Pie with Jerusalem Artichoke as a main course, followed by Parsnip Veloute with Pancetta Lardons, Green Apple and Pea Shoots. The third course, served table-side with assorted side dishes, is a choice between Oven-Roasted Dover Sole with Caper and Lemon Butter; Amelia Park Lamb Rack with Sourdough and Mustard and Chive Crust; or 450g CopperTree Farms Chateaubriand with Foie Gras Yorkshire Pudding and Red Wine Sauce.
Closing the menu of guilty pleasures is the classic Pavlova with Berry Compote, Lime Sponge and Vanilla Rose Whipped Cream Ganache. The Standard Grill’s Valentine’s Day dinner is available on 14 February from 5:30 pm till 10:30 pm and is priced at THB 2,799 ++ per person (add THB 1,200 ++ for four glasses of wine.)
Ojo, The Standard’s gold-hued temple of decadence, will be putting its own spin on romantic dining with a special a la carte menu available on 14 February for both lunch and dinner. Highlights include Mexican seafood plate – a generous display of oysters, clams, Hamachi crudo, uni and octopus served with various accoutrements; grilled Phuket lobster with Chintextle shrimp paste, cactus salad and red mole; and tuna tostada with caviar and mandarin chilli kosho. There will also be special Mezcal-based cocktails and wine by the bottle.
For more information on The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, please visit www.standardhotels.com/bangkok, call 02 085 8888, email [email protected] or simply drop us a DM via LINE OA @thestandardbangkok.