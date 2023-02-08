Singles to sweethearts: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon celebrates Valentine’s Day with amorous dining experiences

At Tease, the entire month of February is dedicated to love with dainty cakes and decadent small bites served as part of a classic afternoon tea experience inspired by romance. Designed to be shared or enjoyed solo as a celebration of self-love, Valentine’s Day afternoon tea keeps things classy with Foie Gras and Beetroot Macaron; Tiger Prawn; Quail and Whiskey Party Pie; and Scallop Tartare with Parmesan and Chorizo. Their perfect match is the sweet selection starring Roselle Scones; Rocher Pop with Hazelnut, Coffee and Dark Chocolate; and Love Petal with Lychee, Rose, Black Tea and Almond. Valentine’s Day afternoon tea at Tease is available 1–28 February 2023 between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The price of THB 1,200 ++ per person includes premium tea or coffee. Add THB 275 ++ for an optional glass of cava.

While, Tease After Dark is shaking things up throughout Valentine’s week for a swoon-worthy romantic twist of sharing Cava for two and a selection of tartlets to share with your loved ones. Available from 13 – 19 February between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm, price is at THB 1,414 ++ per couple.

Over by The Pool, couples can snuggle up and share some romance while enjoying late-night screening of the 90s classic “Ghost” – an experience priced at THB 1,000 net per couple including popcorn and two-straw drinks, starts from 8PM.