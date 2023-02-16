Koelnmesse GmbH is bringing its signature “Kind + Jugend” exhibition to Southeast Asia in April

The first Kind + Jugend ASEAN expo will be held in Bangkok from April 5 to 8, 2023. The exhibition, scheduled to be held in BITEC Bang Na, will cover 5,400 square meters, and will be divided into different zones, ranging from carriage and furniture to products for both children and mothers, toys and childhood education, hygiene and care, and nutrition.

Mr Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director & Vice President for Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse Pte Ltd in Singapore, said this is the right time to hold the Kind + Jugend exhibition in Bangkok, as the metropolis is a great base in the region. The fair will be promoted as an annual event in Bangkok from this year.

“We have chosen Bangkok to host the ASEAN edition of Kind + Jugend event based on two reasons. First, Thailand has a very big domestic market. Second, the country is a good regional connection for Southeast Asia, a potential region with 600 million population,” he said. He added that the Southeast Asian population is huge and far younger than in Europe, which is seen as a mature market for baby products with stable growth in market value.

Also, in Southeast Asia and Thailand in particular, parents are investing more and more in their children. They buy quality products, and do not go for the cheapest.

“Thailand is getting relief from COVID-19. Therefore, business is driving fast with the Thai government opening the country for business entrepreneurs to invest more in the market,” he said.