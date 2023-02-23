Romanian violin star will perform Saint-Saëns with Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra
The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation, under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya - and in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and B. Grimm Group Ltd. – will present a concert on February 25 at the Thailand Cultural Centre featuring a fresh new talent on the international violin circuit, the Romanian violinist Ioana Cristina Goicea.
Born in 1992 into a family of professional violinists, she will perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ gorgeous Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor opus 26. Dutch conductor Sander Teepen returns to conduct the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, opening the programme with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) and concluding with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major opus 92.
Goicea won First Prize at the 2017 Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand, with critics praising her passionate performance and describing her as “a new star in the musical firmament.” In 2018 she won First Prize at the German Music Competition in Bonn and was a laureate of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis. In 2019 she became a prize-winner of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, and is also the winner of the J. Brahms International Competition (2013) and laureate of the “Fritz Kreisler” International Violin Competition Vienna (2014).
She has performed as a soloist with countless prestigious orchestras, including the Belgian National Orchestra, Nürnberger Symphoniker, Staatskapelle Halle, the Auckland Philharmonia, the Indianapolis Symphony, the George Enescu Philharmonic Bucharest, and the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn. In October 2020, at the tender age of twenty seven, she was appointed violin professor at the renowned University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna - a major achievement for such a young artist.
Since 2020 Sander Teepen has been on the faculty of Rotterdam’s Codarts Conservatory conducting department, and has worked with numerous orchestras including the Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, South Netherlands Philharmonic, the Gelders Orchestra, the Brabants Orchestra, and the Limburg Symphonic Orchestra.
He is known and respected for his ability to connect with other musicians in a very inspirational and spontaneous manner.