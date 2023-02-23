Romanian violin star will perform Saint-Saëns with Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra

Born in 1992 into a family of professional violinists, she will perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ gorgeous Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor opus 26. Dutch conductor Sander Teepen returns to conduct the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, opening the programme with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) and concluding with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in A major opus 92.

Goicea won First Prize at the 2017 Michael Hill International Violin Competition in New Zealand, with critics praising her passionate performance and describing her as “a new star in the musical firmament.” In 2018 she won First Prize at the German Music Competition in Bonn and was a laureate of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis. In 2019 she became a prize-winner of the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels, and is also the winner of the J. Brahms International Competition (2013) and laureate of the “Fritz Kreisler” International Violin Competition Vienna (2014).

