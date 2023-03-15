A new generation of magical family adventures begins with Siam Adventure Club

Mr Gary Dowson, Director of Fun at the Siam Adventure Club said, “everything has a purpose with our fabled attention to detail. From the on-site activities to the resort movie theatres, to the Tours and Adventures prepared by trusted partner operators. Moreover, the SAC staff have received special entertainment training that allows them give a better experience for guests when staying with us at Radisson Resort & Spa Hua Hin.”

Every adventure is better with a friend, this is why Siam Adventure Club is the home to ELFIE & ELOISE! The fun-loving Elephant mascots will be in resort, and guests can enjoy Breakfast with them and celebrate their Birthday Party. You can also purchase your own cuddly version of them in resort!

Siam Adventure Club’s award-winning entertainment staff are the most fun-loving, energetic individuals and will help you create a lifetime of memories by hosting activities, shows and special events. They create a fun and entertaining environment for the whole family to enjoy.

Enjoy the fun-packed daytime activities programme that has been carefully designed to allow families to take part in many different types of fun! Where you can join in on aqua aerobics, play table tennis, practice archery and water polo, and enjoy our famous foam parties in resort!

Siam Adventure club also offers a one-of-a-kind Kids Club! Kids will enjoy a different theme every day! These include Dino Day, Pirates & Princesses, Superhero Day, and many more. All activities are based around the themes, and you will find the Kids Club staff all dressed up. Experience a Kids Club like never before!!!

All the Siam Adventure Clubs offer the best evening entertainment. We offer a diverse entertainment programme that awaits each evening with live music, themed parties, kids disco, bingo, gameshows and more. Diversity of entertainment and activities is at the highest level in the Siam Adventure Club.

And if that wasn’t enough, Siam Adventure Club has its very own in-house cinema so you and the family can sit back, relax and enjoy your all-time favourite movies. With a mix of cartoon classics, iconic blockbusters, the latest releases, and films in different languages, we have something for everyone.

Make sure not to miss Arcade Galaxy, an explosive entertainment venue that features state of the art machines and classics like the Mario Bros, Pac Man, Donkey Kong, car racing, basketball and a variety of claw machines with toys and plushies.

Another kid favourite is the Toy & Candy Company store, a magical wonderland filled with a wide range of branded toys, gadgets, souvenirs, clothing, and as much candy as the eye can see! Also available at Toy & Candy Company is our branded Siam Adventure Club merchandise which includes mascot plushies, t-shirts, flip flops and much more.

The all-time favourite kids dessert is available at the amazing Wow Cow Ice Cream Shop, Wow Cow ice cream is made from natural milk from real cows! Wow Cow ice cream is prepared to suit all tastes and you can choose from 30 delicious flavours such as Smarties Party Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, and Unicorn Cream Cake.

And if that wasn’t enough, you will also experience Champions Sports Bar for the Adults, an exciting sports bar in Siam Adventure Club! Support your favourite team by watching exciting worldwide sport games while drinking a beer and sharing a snack. Champions Sports Bar is also a favourite place among guests to spend quality time with friends and family for casual dining. Top off a great day at the resort during happy hour and challenge your friends around the pool table.

And if you still have energy and are feeling adventurous, you can visit the Siam Adventure Club Tour desk and take a look at the large range of activities and excursions outside the resort that have been handpicked with families in mind to create engaging moments to remember. These include a visit to the elephant sanctuary, turtle farm or bird garden that have been certified by Siam Adventure Club and are hosted by professional trained resort staff, ensuring a safe and smooth adventure.

You and your family will make some of your fondest memories with Siam Adventure Club as we are known for creating memories that last a lifetime. Through experiences like surprising character meet-and-greets and sharing a laugh while taking silly photos, it is easy to create those special moments that will linger in your heart and mind for years to come. This may be the main reason most guests return to Siam Adventure Club over and over again.

Siam Adventure Club belongs to some of the world’s leading family resorts and is where everyone can experience the fun!