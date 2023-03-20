Azure Rich and Siam LBS introduce hybrid construction technology under the brand ‘Evolutions’

Greenarc International Group was established in Australia in 2000 and Thailand in 2010, with a long history in the construction industries internationally, with over 10 years in developing modular and high-speed modular construction technology with a design edge, which has included patents being registered in Australia and possesses international project experience.

Thailand businessman Kitichai Kunanantakul, managing director of Siam Lucky Building System’s business unit, Siam Steel International PLC, said, “We have seen a move over the last several years Internationally and within Thailand, where demand for the superior time saving and quality control of this technology is starting to grow and so its market share in the construction industry is rapidly increasing. Siam LBS has for the last 25 years been heavily involved in hybrid construction in the condominium industry providing pre-made bathrooms and we see the opportunity in other sectors like the hospitality industry where pre-made construction saves so much time, the projects financials are improved overall with faster completion and a faster start to the earning of revenue”.

As the population ages and labor shortages are already becoming evident globally and with global warming and all the issues that it brings to the construction industry, it is logical that the industry will evolve with the rise of technology at its side. The construction industry is a very traditional industry and has been slower to evolve than others with advantages of technology, but its time certainly seems to now be coming.

Investors throughout the world are now looking for green and sustainable investments. Many large hedge funds and institutions globally now have mandates ever-increasing that are driving the funds they manage in these directions across all sectors including in property. Governments around the world are also steering planning and construction regulations in the same direction and so closing the gap for unsustainable development and construction practices on an environmental level.

ARG, established in 1996 in Thailand and 2000 in Australia, co-founder and Managing Director in Thailand, Dr. Supareak Charlie Chomchan said, “We are happy to be moving in a financially and environmentally sustainable direction with the assistance of smart technology, in the development of our Asia Pacific Resort Chain. The faster our asset can commence operations, the greater the return on investment can be achieved. We hope the market, from the point of view of equity investors and property purchasers, see our vision and support initiatives like ours and others in the market. This will create an awareness and urgency in the industry that the technology is one of the key successes to move toward to sustainability and profitability to all stakeholders”.