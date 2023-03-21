Carabao Group participated in S&P ESG Index Group B for the first time with significant score improvements from the previous year

Committed to aligning corporate operations with long-term sustainability goals, Carabao Group Public Company Limited (CBG) has participated in the S&P ESG Index Group B, a well-known assessment on corporate ESG performance, for the first year. CBG has improved its overall scores as well as in ESG dimensions. Company’s percentile ranking has improved from 36th to 83rd in the Beverages sector from over 90 participating companies worldwide.

CBG has been recognized on a considerable improvement in several ESG aspects, with an overall score of 56 out of 100, increasing from 10 in 2021. CBG’s outstanding aspects are a maximum score of one hundred for Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting, more than ninety score in 5 criteria across ESG dimensions including Materiality, Risk and Crisis Management, Tax Strategy, Environmental Policy and Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety. The company’s score can be publicly accessed via this link.