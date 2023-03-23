SCB partners with Mahidol University to demonstrate Mahidol DCU's leadership in digital convergence

Siam Commercial Bank and Mahidol University have worked together over the past five years (2018-2023) to advance Mahidol's efforts to become a "Smart University" by developing technological expertise and digital applications. Major projects include the Intelligence Library Project, Financial Literacy Project, Cross Campus Project, Higher Education Technical & Development Project, the MU Application and Big Data, and financial services. These initiatives are essential in laying the groundwork for Mahidol University's technological infrastructure to meet the challenges of the post-normal age.

Siam Commercial Bank, which has undergone a digital transformation, supports Mahidol University's goal of becoming a major catalyst in the process of taking Thailand's educational system to the next level. To help the institution become a digital pioneer, the Bank has signed a five-year agreement (March 2023 – March 2028) to pool their respective digital technologies in order to create new platforms and solutions.