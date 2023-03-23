Dreams in Colours: Three decades of Porsche passion in Thailand manifested in first-ever 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition

The 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition – as colourful and unique as Thai dreamers

The 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition is rooted in a proud heritage and brimming with artisanal qualities – just like the country it draws inspiration from.

To reflect the rich history of Thailand, the base model for this collection had to be equally timeless and legendary; to this end, the distinctive and dynamic 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche’s icon of design and performance was chosen.

A limited run of these highly-collectible 911 Carrera GTS models will be produced, and each can be specified in one of seven iconic Paint to Sample (PTS) colours, paying homage to every colour of the day in the week in Thai culture. The PTS colours in the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition range are listed below:

Monday (Yellow) – Signalyellow

Tuesday (Pink) – Rubystar

Wednesday (Green) – Signalgreen

Thursday (Orange) – Pastelorange

Friday (Blue) – Rivierablue

Saturday (Purple) – Ultraviolet

Sunday (Red) – Firered

The processes for creating a Paint to Sample colour require extensive manual labour and careful craftsmanship. Mixing of the paints is a complex task that requires great care and high levels of expertise.

For each application, new pigments are mixed and the paint reflects the desired colour sample precisely. All Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur paint finishes are applied with the closest attention to detail. Colourists monitor every single vehicle throughout the entire process, and experts perform an extensive final visual inspection of the paint under various standardised conditions.

The 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition is elevated through the Paint to Sample offer, with the seven selected exterior colours imbuing the vehicles with an exclusive character, ensuring that each finish is as unique as the Thai dreamer it is going to.



Bespoke touches from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Over and above the exterior paint finishes, the highly-trained artists and craftsmen at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also curated more bespoke touches to set the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition apart as truly special.

To complement the car’s exterior, the 20- and 21-inch Turbo S centre lock wheels, standard on the Carrera GTS models, are finished in a unique black/exterior colour two-tone, corresponding to the body colour. The brake callipers are also finished in a stealthy black, but a splash of colour is provided by the Porsche crest on coloured wheel centre caps at all four corners.

The car further exudes subtle sporting ability with black high-gloss contrast finishes across the exterior, extending to the SportDesign front apron, front intakes, side window sills, rear apron inlays, rear lid inlays and exterior mirrors. On the B-pillars, a one-off “30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition” plaque is proudly hand-applied.

Another artistic touch that pays homage to Thailand is revealed on the car’s rear decklid: five slats on the driver’s side are painted red, white and blue according to the colours of the Thai flag. Finally, the standard model designation trim is replaced with a more subtle and contemporary ‘911’ logo.

More bespoke touches continue inside the car, with contrasting interior trim pieces finished in the corresponding exterior colour on the passenger and centre consoles. Seat inlays in Black corduroy, as well as Pebble Grey seat pipings and contrast stitching provide elegant highlights throughout the premium black leather interior, and a unique anniversary logo is stitched onto each of the headrests.

Anniversary mentions continue on the passenger console, centre armrest and on the door sill guards. A cross-stitching in Pebble Grey adds special accentuating details to the dashboard upper part, the door panels, and the rear side trim.



A one-of-a-kind Inspiration Car

At a spectacular gala event celebrating 30 Years of Porsche in Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Porsche also unveiled a one-of-a-kind Inspiration Car in addition to the launch of the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition.

The Inspiration Car is finished in all seven colours, exquisitely hand-painted from body and paint specialists at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The one-off car exhibits all of the artistic elements of the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition on its exterior and interior, proudly bearing every shade the Edition collection will be available in.

“Over the past 30 years, Porsche Thailand has been on an incredible journey of growth. Thanks to the intense passion and unwavering support of our community, Porsche has found its way into the hearts of the Thai people, and likewise, Thailand has found its way into the heart of Porsche,” said Mr. Peter Rohwer, Managing Director of Porsche Thailand.

“With the 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition, we are paying tribute to the rich and colourful traditions of Thailand, as well as our dreamers and trailblazers. With their penchant for creativity and an insatiable desire to strive for greater heights, the future of Porsche in Thailand is brighter than ever,” Mr. Rohwer continued.

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur 911 Carrera GTS 30 Years Porsche Thailand Edition Inspiration Car will be on highlight display at the Porsche booth throughout the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show 2023.