JBP Paint launches 1st recycled paint in Thailand ‘JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic’ with ‘Sustainable Wellbeing’ concept

The collaborative recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” was developed by a synergy of four strategic partners under the “One World: One Future Together” project. The four corporations under the synergetic partnership are J.B.P International Paint Company Limited, Srithai Superware Public Company Limited, CRC Thai Watsadu Company Limited and UAC Global Public Company Limited. They have collaborated to achieve the shared goals to return good things to society and the environment in order to save the world. The strategic synergy between the four large corporations has led to a collaborative power that fosters creativity in the business and an integrated collaboration environment in order to grow and move forward together with sustainability in the future. UAC Global provided support of research and development (R&D) on recycling the remaining paints. Srithai Superware is responsible for producing paint buckets through purely using 100% recycled plastic. Meanwhile, J.B.P. International Paint innovated a sophisticated manufacturing process to recycle the returned paints or paints left in the inventory so as to produce new products while their quality performances are still maintained. Thai Watsadu served as the distributor of the environmentally friendly paints. The new collaborative recycled paint is an innovative product developed in line with the circular economy principle. It does not only help reduce the use of material and components for manufacturing new paints, but also reduce industrial waste. It also promotes an efficient use of resources for the highest benefits. The collaborative recycled paint JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic is Thailand's first interior paint that is truly produced using 100% recycled material and components throughout the manufacturing process both the paint itself and the paint buckets.

Over the years, J.B.P. International Paint Company Limited has continuously committed to growing the business along with social responsibility and environmental caring. The company has always developed products and solutions that deliver sustainable living to target customers across segments. The company also collaborated with partners that have shared goals and shared visions to steer the One World: One Future Together project towards sustainability. Last year, J.B.P. International Paint saw its paint products receive a better response from customers as sales revenue substantially increased, especially sales and distributions through Thai Watsadu, which is one of the strategic partners under the “One World: One Future Together” synergy, enabling J.B.P. International Paint to have a larger market share. The company remains committed to continue developing new products for environmental sustainability and sustainable wellbeing of people.