JBP Paint launches 1st recycled paint in Thailand ‘JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic’ with ‘Sustainable Wellbeing’ concept
Reinforcing its position as a pioneer in sustainnovation for business sustainability
March 23, 2023, Bangkok – J.B.P. International Paint Company Limited, Thailand’s top industrial paint and coatings manufacturer and distributor, led by Mr. Sarawut Rachanakul, Chief Executive Officer of J.B.P. International Paint Company Limited announced the launch of the newly innovative product called “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic”, a collaborative recycled paint, which was developed based on the “Sustainable Wellbeing” concept to meet demand for sustainable living in the market. The new JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic focuses on elevating the quality of life and reducing the impact on the environment as well as promoting wise use of natural resources in order to achieve environmental sustainability.
Mr. Sarawut Rachanakul, Chief Executive Officer of J.B.P. International Paint Company Limited, said the JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic is developed in line with the circular economy, which is one of the company’s business development fundamentals to tackle environmental problems in a sustainable manner. J.B.P. International Paint has collaborated with potential partners for the “One World: One Future Together” project to jointly develop the innovative JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic.
The collaborative recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” is developed as part of the circular economy model by taking the returned paints or the remaining paints that are going to expire in the inventory into an advanced paint recycling process in order to produce a new recycled paint. By doing so, it helps reduce the use of new material and resources in the paint manufacturing process as well as reducing industrial waste. Moreover, the buckets which contain paint and coatings products are totally made from 100% recycled plastic. Meanwhile, a label sticker featuring details about paint specifications on the paint bin can be easily removed for a greater convenience in the recycling process. The environmental caring practice is in response to the efficient resource management that aligns with the circular economy model for business sustainability.
The new recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” has the same quality and specifications as other interior paints that were produced using all-new material and components that are available in the market. The quality of the collaborative recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” is certified by the Thai Industrial Standards 2321-2564 (Weather Resistance Emulsion Paint). The water-based paint is also certified by the “Green Label” for being an environment-friendly paint, so customers can rest assured about its quality and durability. The collaborative recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” is an interior paint with an excellent adhesion and excellent cover on large surface areas. It is resistant to wiping conditions and does not release horrible toxic chemicals since it is not manufactured using hazardous chemicals and solvents. So, it is actually an environmentally friendly paint.
The collaborative recycled paint “JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic” was developed by a synergy of four strategic partners under the “One World: One Future Together” project. The four corporations under the synergetic partnership are J.B.P International Paint Company Limited, Srithai Superware Public Company Limited, CRC Thai Watsadu Company Limited and UAC Global Public Company Limited. They have collaborated to achieve the shared goals to return good things to society and the environment in order to save the world. The strategic synergy between the four large corporations has led to a collaborative power that fosters creativity in the business and an integrated collaboration environment in order to grow and move forward together with sustainability in the future. UAC Global provided support of research and development (R&D) on recycling the remaining paints. Srithai Superware is responsible for producing paint buckets through purely using 100% recycled plastic. Meanwhile, J.B.P. International Paint innovated a sophisticated manufacturing process to recycle the returned paints or paints left in the inventory so as to produce new products while their quality performances are still maintained. Thai Watsadu served as the distributor of the environmentally friendly paints. The new collaborative recycled paint is an innovative product developed in line with the circular economy principle. It does not only help reduce the use of material and components for manufacturing new paints, but also reduce industrial waste. It also promotes an efficient use of resources for the highest benefits. The collaborative recycled paint JBP Good Paint Re-Acrylic is Thailand's first interior paint that is truly produced using 100% recycled material and components throughout the manufacturing process both the paint itself and the paint buckets.
Over the years, J.B.P. International Paint Company Limited has continuously committed to growing the business along with social responsibility and environmental caring. The company has always developed products and solutions that deliver sustainable living to target customers across segments. The company also collaborated with partners that have shared goals and shared visions to steer the One World: One Future Together project towards sustainability. Last year, J.B.P. International Paint saw its paint products receive a better response from customers as sales revenue substantially increased, especially sales and distributions through Thai Watsadu, which is one of the strategic partners under the “One World: One Future Together” synergy, enabling J.B.P. International Paint to have a larger market share. The company remains committed to continue developing new products for environmental sustainability and sustainable wellbeing of people.
