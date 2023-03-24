Siam Commercial Bank supports Operation Smile Foundation to improve the health of children with cleft lips and/or palates, bringing great joy to families

So far the Bank has helped 313 patients. More than just improving their smiles, the efforts help boost the health and quality of life for the children and their families. Getting to a doctor quickly will improve the effectiveness of the treatment. From infancy to adulthood, a child requires continuous treatment for ten years and undergoes more than three to five surgeries.

This year, Siam Commercial Bank, represented by CSR Function First Executive Vice President Araya Phuphanich, donated one million baht to the Operation Smile Foundation, which was represented by its Chairman Yupares Nimkarn, DDS. With the ceremony taking place at Siam Commercial Bank Headquarters, the funds will be used for mobile surgery units and the purchase of medical equipment. As part of the events, SCB also organized an "SCB, Let's Do Good" activity, in which employees volunteered to create "Pun Sook" (meaning sharing happiness) plush toys to be given as encouragement to young children undergoing surgery for cleft lips and palates through various Operation Smile Foundation projects.