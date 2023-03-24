World-class developers collaborate to drive Park Silom as ‘Third Space Retail’ in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD, set to open June 2023

“Our project is primarily focused on the new generation of working professionals in the Silom and Sathorn areas, who possess a high level of purchasing power. These individuals have a desire for an urban lifestyle and enjoy a balanced work-life. Furthermore, they seek to lead a vibrant and enjoyable life, while also taking care of their physical and mental health. Families who reside in the Silom and Sathorn districts, with high financial capabilities, as well as those who commonly travel to the area for purposes such as visiting hospitals, or being parents to students at renowned schools in the area, are our secondary targets. These households reflect the urban lifestyle and modernity of city-dwellers, possessing both a large purchasing power and an exquisite taste.”

“Within the retail area, there will be a selection of more than 80 leading brands covering lifestyles, fashion, and wellness of the highest quality. The dining zone boasts an array of eateries, ranging from celebrated restaurants to innovative concepts, as well as cozy cafes, coffee shops, bars, and bistros. This vibrant hub of culinary delights is the perfect spot for a delicious meal and a new hangout spot in Silom. The Food Market is a premium supermarket zone dedicated to offering quality products, as well as providing a platform for new brands and a space to support the lifestyle of the modern generation who strive for a work-life balance. This location is an ideal spot for both shopping and socializing, attracting both office workers and tourists from both inside and outside of Thailand, once the country reopens. It is a perfect gathering place for those looking to enjoy the best of both worlds,” said Ms. Chanisa.

Covering the first five floors of the building, the retail space commences on the basement floor under the name of THE HELP & SERVICES which offers a variety of shops and services tailored to provide convenience to customers. These include 24-hour shops, parcel delivery services, supermarkets, and leading restaurants among others.

The G Floor is divided into zones, with THE BALCONY providing a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for brunch and all-day dining. An ideal meeting place for those in the Silom area, THE BALCONY is the perfect spot to relax and converse throughout the day. THE CELLAR offers a relaxed meeting space for people to unwind after work. SIVADON COURTYARD is a sprawling green space of more than 1 rai in front of Park Silom, offering a place for relaxation and a new experience for the Silom community. With many activities tailored to meet the needs of local residents and visitors alike, this courtyard is "the new lung of Silom".

THE LOBBY on the lobby floor houses chic cafes for starting the day or transforming the atmosphere into an informal setting for young professionals to gather and meet. THE DINING ROOM provides professionally selected restaurants to meet everyday dietary needs and energy replenishment.

The 2nd floor is home to THE DRESSING ROOM, a collection of fashion and beauty stores offering an array of cosmetics, clothing, and accessories, and much more. Located on the 3rd floor, THE CLUBHOUSE & SPA offers a collection of stores that specialize in beauty and health care, as well as other related items.

“Siam Piwat, a world-renowned destination developer, has accumulated knowledge, experience, and expertise in various aspects of real estate development, retail, department store business, food and beverage business, marketing communication, and real estate asset management. Confident in our ability to revolutionize real estate development and retail, we can create a remarkable, one-of-a-kind retail experience in the Silom area, adding both value and success,” concluded said Ms. Chanisa.