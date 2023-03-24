World-class developers collaborate to drive Park Silom as ‘Third Space Retail’ in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD, set to open June 2023
Park Silom, a premium mixed-used complex in the heart of prime Bangkok’s CBD Silom, is a collaboration between Nye Estate, Minor International and Siam Piwat. Synergizing their prestigious expertise, the three forefront developers are driving Park Silom into a ‘Third Space Retail,’ offering a new retail experience to Silom under the concept "Everyday Indulgence for New Breed City Living."
The new 39-storey complex on a 6-rai plot in the center of Silom with its retail space spanning over 5 floors is meticulously designed to cater to the lifestyle needs of individuals with high purchasing power, including local working professionals and international tourists, by providing them with a unique and modern way of daily living in the city. The planned date for the soft opening is set to take place in June 2023.
Ms.Ornruedi Na-Ranong, Executive Director of NYE & RPG Development Company Limited, said: “The Park Silom project has been developed under NYE & RPG Company Limited, a joint venture between Nye Estate and Minor International Public Company Limited. It is a 39- storey high-end office and retail complex that spans over 6 rai in Bangkok’s central Silom's area. The idea behind its creation is based on the 'New Breed of Silom' vision which takes into accounts the needs and lifestyles of the people and communities in the Silom area. The determination is to transform this land into a space that caters to the diverse needs of city dwellers while also connecting and empowering the Silom community, which is renowned for its dynamic nature. It is truly a Symbol of Dynamism.”
She continued, “We are collaborating with Siam Piwat Company Limited, a leading property and retail developer to handle the management of Park Silom retail assets and properties. The partnership is expected to provide a thrilling and well-balanced urban living experience for the residents of Park Silom and surrounding areas on a daily basis. The place serves multiple purposes such as work, shopping, and a hang-out spot during the day. Moreover, it can provide a unique and vibrant to unwind after work. The soft opening is scheduled in June 2023.”
Chanisa Kaewruen, Head of Corporate Strategy Group of Siam Piwat, said “Siam Piwat adheres to ‘The Visionary ICON’, a corporate vision that reinforces its leadership in creativity, and is known for its exceptional expertise in developing and managing globally respected real estate and retail destinations.” Siam Piwat is a leading property and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-class destinations, such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.
She pointed out that through the collaboration, Siam Piwat will enhance the retail management of the retail space on the first five floors of Park Silom, which spans an area of 9,300 square meters. The Silom area will soon experience a new concept of retail space that combines the comfort of home with the convenience of a shopping complex. This ‘Third Space Retail’ will be designed under the concept "Everyday Indulgence for New Breed City Living." The aim of the project is to connect lifestyles of working individuals and affluent Thai and international tourists. This will be achieved by catering to their daily urban living and lifestyle needs in innovative ways.
“The research conducted on retail business and consumer behavior in Silom and its surrounding areas has revealed a business opportunity to address the needs of the Silom community and fulfill their lifestyle requirements. This location offers great potential due to its position as a hub for many leading organizations, financial institutions, enterprises, and multinational companies, along with its surrounding population of high purchasing power.”
“Our project is primarily focused on the new generation of working professionals in the Silom and Sathorn areas, who possess a high level of purchasing power. These individuals have a desire for an urban lifestyle and enjoy a balanced work-life. Furthermore, they seek to lead a vibrant and enjoyable life, while also taking care of their physical and mental health. Families who reside in the Silom and Sathorn districts, with high financial capabilities, as well as those who commonly travel to the area for purposes such as visiting hospitals, or being parents to students at renowned schools in the area, are our secondary targets. These households reflect the urban lifestyle and modernity of city-dwellers, possessing both a large purchasing power and an exquisite taste.”
“Within the retail area, there will be a selection of more than 80 leading brands covering lifestyles, fashion, and wellness of the highest quality. The dining zone boasts an array of eateries, ranging from celebrated restaurants to innovative concepts, as well as cozy cafes, coffee shops, bars, and bistros. This vibrant hub of culinary delights is the perfect spot for a delicious meal and a new hangout spot in Silom. The Food Market is a premium supermarket zone dedicated to offering quality products, as well as providing a platform for new brands and a space to support the lifestyle of the modern generation who strive for a work-life balance. This location is an ideal spot for both shopping and socializing, attracting both office workers and tourists from both inside and outside of Thailand, once the country reopens. It is a perfect gathering place for those looking to enjoy the best of both worlds,” said Ms. Chanisa.
Covering the first five floors of the building, the retail space commences on the basement floor under the name of THE HELP & SERVICES which offers a variety of shops and services tailored to provide convenience to customers. These include 24-hour shops, parcel delivery services, supermarkets, and leading restaurants among others.
The G Floor is divided into zones, with THE BALCONY providing a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for brunch and all-day dining. An ideal meeting place for those in the Silom area, THE BALCONY is the perfect spot to relax and converse throughout the day. THE CELLAR offers a relaxed meeting space for people to unwind after work. SIVADON COURTYARD is a sprawling green space of more than 1 rai in front of Park Silom, offering a place for relaxation and a new experience for the Silom community. With many activities tailored to meet the needs of local residents and visitors alike, this courtyard is "the new lung of Silom".
THE LOBBY on the lobby floor houses chic cafes for starting the day or transforming the atmosphere into an informal setting for young professionals to gather and meet. THE DINING ROOM provides professionally selected restaurants to meet everyday dietary needs and energy replenishment.
The 2nd floor is home to THE DRESSING ROOM, a collection of fashion and beauty stores offering an array of cosmetics, clothing, and accessories, and much more. Located on the 3rd floor, THE CLUBHOUSE & SPA offers a collection of stores that specialize in beauty and health care, as well as other related items.
“Siam Piwat, a world-renowned destination developer, has accumulated knowledge, experience, and expertise in various aspects of real estate development, retail, department store business, food and beverage business, marketing communication, and real estate asset management. Confident in our ability to revolutionize real estate development and retail, we can create a remarkable, one-of-a-kind retail experience in the Silom area, adding both value and success,” concluded said Ms. Chanisa.