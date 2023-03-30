Lamborghini Revuelto: the first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV 

Design

Revuelto brings the future of Lamborghini design to the road today. It stays constant to the exclusive Lamborghini design DNA but establishes an entirely new stylistic language. It links with the iconic and legendary Lamborghini V12 cars of the past throughout the new shape, while the new proportions open the door towards the future.

While Revuelto delivers a quantum leap in an all-new car design, both externally and internally, the inspiration of previous V12 legends is still clear. Starting with the 1971 Countach prototype and its perfect proportions developed on a single longitudinal line, this car was responsible for creating a pure and essential style contextualized in the Space Age era. It defined the Lamborghini V12 super sports car DNA and introduced one of the most distinctive Lamborghini V12 elements: the vertically-opening scissor doors, which contribute to creating the character of Revuelto.

The new car also defers to the inimitable proportions of the Diablo and the floating blade on the rear fender, while the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago is evident.

“The Revuelto is adrenaline made visible,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “The design of the new Lamborghini Revuelto opens a fascinating door towards the future of our unique design language. From first sight, Revuelto is an intriguing next-generation Lamborghini V12, with all lines embracing the monocoque and celebrating a free view towards the V12 HPEV powertrain.

“The unique and recognizable Y-shape light signature is significant in this new era of our most iconic flagship car, and the interior is a dramatic leap forward in defining the new design direction of Lamborghini. Our philosophy of "feel like a pilot" is vivid and visible in every detail: the driver and passenger are deeply integrated in the very lightweight Y-shape design of dashboard and center console, replicating the sensations of being in a race car but with a perfect intuitive balance between digital and physical controls.”

With the Revuelto, Lamborghini launches a new Space Race, ushering in a design language that adapts to the challenges imposed by electrification, and presaging the shapes and proportions of super sports cars of the near future. The design is inspired by aerospace elements, characterized by sculpted surfaces encompassed by two lines that start from the front and embrace the cabin and engine, tapering down to the hexagonal-shaped exhausts.

The aerospace elements blend harmoniously with an animalistic muscularity starting at the front: the shark-nose section modeling of the broad monolithic carbon-fiber hood conveys a sense of power and speed. This is matched by the headlamp clusters with Y-shape daytime running lights - a distinctive stylistic feature of contemporary Lamborghini design - framed by aerodynamic blades that connect the splitter to the hood itself. The side fins, located behind the front wheel arches, channel the airflow along the sides and the pronounced concavities of the doors to the side air intakes, which feature sharp edges that echo the arrows on the front.

The roof combines more headroom with aesthetic qualities and specific aerodynamic functions. The recessed profile channels air to the rear wing but at the same time allows more headroom in the cabin for both the driver and passenger.

The rear is a tribute to the hybrid V12. The fully-exposed longitudinal engine highlights the mechanical heart of the Revuelto, visually connecting it to the double hexagonal exhaust surmounted by the geometrically profiled wing, framed by headlamp clusters with the Y-shape light signatures.

The “Y” is also the hallmark of the driver-oriented interior design influenced by the “feel like a pilot” philosophy. The interior mirrors the all-new futuristic design of the exterior: every aspect of the cockpit is clearly Lamborghini, combining a perfect balance between a digital and physical experience both in daily driving and track environments. The visual center of the cabin houses a pronounced carbon-fiber profile, with a “space-ship” design that encloses the central air vents and the 8.4” vertical touchscreen, the technological heart of the car.

With Revuelto Lamborghini initiates a new immersive, shared driving experience, where pilot and co-pilot can simultaneously view the same information on the displays located in the 12.3” digital cockpit on the driver’s side and on the 9.1” display installed on the passenger-side dashboard. Revuelto introduces the “swipe” function in a Lamborghini, allowing the pilot and co-pilot to move applications and information from the central display to the side displays with the same intuitive, gestural ease as using a smartphone. The three digital screens not only respond to the need for stylistic cleanness that enabled most of the physical buttons to be eliminated, but implement new features that allow the driver to concentrate fully on driving, just as in a race car.

The steering wheel was inspired by the racing world and the experience of the Essenza SCV12. The four rotors located on the spokes are used for selecting both the driving modes and the car’s lifting system and rear wing tilt. The intuitive design of the cockpit and controls deliver a distinctive Lamborghini feeling: buttons are used to activate the turn signals and the launch control among other functions, while allowing the driver to maintain an optimal grip on the steering wheel at all times.

The Revuelto juxtaposes its personality as a race-inspired super sports car with a character designed for everyday driving with exceptional functionality. Significant attention was given in the design stages to ensure the cabin is roomy and practical as well as perfectly equipped for track-day outings. The roof design offers 26 mm more headroom than the Aventador Ultimae, while the new monofuselage provides 84 mm more legroom, leaving additional space behind the seats to accommodate luggage up to the size of a golf bag. This space is in addition to the compartment under the front hood, which can hold two cabin trolleys. Moreover, to make life on board even more comfortable, functional elements such as storage compartments located under the center dashboard and between the two seats have been included, as well as a cup holder built into the passenger-side dashboard.







Personalization

Revuelto is the production Lamborghini model that offers the most potential for personalization. In fact, 400 bodywork colors are offered together with many more personalization options at the client’s disposal allowing the creation of an entirely individual super sports car. The sustainable sportiness of Revuelto does not stop at the technical specification of the plug-in hybrid: all the paints used are water based rather than solvent based.

‘Sustainability’ continues throughout the car’s interior, reflecting the company’s attention to avoiding waste that has become the modus operandi of the Lamborghini universe. This includes upholstery materials, cut in the Lamborghini ‘selleria’ utilizing latest-generation machinery: this limits waste as much as possible without affecting the craftmanship and embroidery processes, in which ‘hand-made’ continues as a point of excellence within Lamborghini.

The cabin is characterized by the presence of visible carbon fiber used on the dashboard, in the hexagonal air vents and to frame the dashboard and central vents. The upholstery combines fine leathers with the new ultralight Corsa-Tex fabric in Dinamica® microfiber, made of recycled polyester via a water-based production process. The customer can customize the interior of his car by opting for a balanced mix of leather and Corsa-Tex, or favor one material depending on his preference, with 70 color options available.



For more information, visit: www.lamborghini.com