KTC and the Royal Thai Police are cooperating to combat cybercrime.

Meanwhile, KTC's Head of Investigation, Noparat Suriya, stated, "The four best practises to prevent scammers are:

1) Stay up to date with cyber crime case from various media because scammers endlessly come up with new tricks.

2) Always be skeptical with irresistible offers and nothing comes for free. Scammers often comes in “free giveaway” trap.

3) Stop and think before clicking on suspicious links which you have not previously requested.

4) Double-check before clicking and don't be fooled by tempting offers.

Pol. Maj.Teanchai Khemngam, Inspector of Cyber Support Sub-division, High-Tech Crime Division, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB ), Royal Thai Police, stated, “The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has continued to work closely with government and private agencies. KTC is one of the first private sector organizations that prioritized the surveillance and monitoring of suspicious activity that may lead to fraud from scammers.

He said online crime currently has evolved into many forms and is now an issue that continuously and severely disrupts and affects the confidence of the public sector.