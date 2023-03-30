KTC and the Royal Thai Police are cooperating to combat cybercrime.
KTC in cooperation with the High-Tech Crime Division of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Royal Thai Police, showcased online fraud cases in various forms, educated Thai consumers on how to detect them, and shared preventative techniques to tackle cybercrime.
Rywin Voravongsatit, KTC's Head of Operations Control & Merchant Operations Division said that cybercrime's ongoing silent threat is closer than consumers realise. Customers should think twice before proceeding with any financial transaction.
He said today's types of cyber threats include 1) Phishing or asking for credit card information and OTP when making an online purchase; 2) Phishing or asking for personal information and OTP to take control over the victim’s apps or Mobile Banking; 3) Call Center Fraudsters who trick the victim into transferring money by impersonating organizations such as DHL, DSI, police stations, etc., and 4) Scammers who trick the victim to click on a link to download a program so as to remotely control the victim's smartphone.
Meanwhile, KTC's Head of Investigation, Noparat Suriya, stated, "The four best practises to prevent scammers are:
1) Stay up to date with cyber crime case from various media because scammers endlessly come up with new tricks.
2) Always be skeptical with irresistible offers and nothing comes for free. Scammers often comes in “free giveaway” trap.
3) Stop and think before clicking on suspicious links which you have not previously requested.
4) Double-check before clicking and don't be fooled by tempting offers.
Pol. Maj.Teanchai Khemngam, Inspector of Cyber Support Sub-division, High-Tech Crime Division, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB ), Royal Thai Police, stated, “The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau has continued to work closely with government and private agencies. KTC is one of the first private sector organizations that prioritized the surveillance and monitoring of suspicious activity that may lead to fraud from scammers.
He said online crime currently has evolved into many forms and is now an issue that continuously and severely disrupts and affects the confidence of the public sector.
The Royal Thai Police advised some simple ways to spot and protect yourself from online crime:
1) Do not enter personal information in suspicious links or applications. Install applications from the App Store or Play Store only;
2) Always update the operating system of the phone and applications;
3) Constantly follow the news from the government and alert people close to you to reduce the chance of becoming a victim of fraud.
Those who have fallen victim to a scam can report cyber crimes through www.thaipoliceonline.com or get advice by calling Tel. 1441.