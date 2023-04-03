GAC AION submitted an investment commitment letter to Thailand's EEC Policy Committee

Xiao Yong, Vice General Manager of GAC AION, Ma Haiyang, Director of International Business at GAC AION, as well as the team from the international business department, including Huang Yongjie, Chairman of Gold Integrate, and Gao Peng, CEO of Gold Integrate, a subsidiary of GAC AION in Thailand, are among the GAC AION representatives in Thailand.

Wang Liping Minister Counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Section of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand stated, “Thailand is the most promising automotive market in Southeast Asia, and the Thai government has also introduced a series of supportive policies for the production and sales of electric vehicles. We are very pleased to see the arrival of GAC AION and we will fully support Chinese company investments and developments in Thailand.”