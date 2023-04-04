C.P. Group supports Thai athletes at the 2023 SEA Games and 2023 ASEAN Para Games

Lt. Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi, President of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, said that “We would like to thank Charoen Pokphand Group, Charoen Pokphand Food Plc, CP All Plc, and True Corporation Plc for their long-continued support of Thai national athletes. Their assistance is considered an important part of helping Thai Paralympic athletes to perform well in international competitions.

“For the readiness of the Thai Paralympic athletes, they have been continually training at the Sports Training Center for Disabled Persons. All Thai Paralympic athletes are prepared both physically and mentally to participate in the ASEAN Para Games this year. I believe that continuous intensive preparation, as well as good support from C.P. Group that covers food and telecommunication, will help encourage the Thai Paralympic athletes to have the physical strength and moral encouragement to create positive outcomes at the ASEAN Para Games 2023”.

Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, Member of the Executive Committee of Charoen Pokphand Group, said that the Charoen Pokphand Group is proud and honored to be the main food and telecommunication sponsor for Thai athletes in national sports competitions for the seventh consecutive year. This year, C.P. Group is committed to continuing our mission of supporting Thai athletes in the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

C.P. Group is ready to bring our affiliates, namely CPF, CP All, and True Corporation, in supporting healthy food and effective telecommunication for Thai athletes, officials, and the media throughout the two tournaments. This mission is in line with the Group's ‘3-Benefit’ principle which aims to create benefits for the nation and society as priorities.

Under CPF’s mission to enhance the potential of athletes and teams to fully participate in the SEA Games this year, we have prepared food supplies that are high in protein, low in fat with good taste, and rich in vitamins and minerals, full of energy while also calorie controlled as needed. Menus include dishes such as black pepper chicken breast sausage, CP FI-IT chicken breast bologna with fresh chili, CP Balanced Meal Savory boiled brown rice, and CP Boiled and Soft-boiled Eggs. We also selected ready-to-eat and popular menus that are clean, safe, and complete with nutrients to serve as main meals, such as CP shrimp wonton with soup, CP shrimp wonton with Tom Yum flavored soup, stir-fried chicken and basil with rice, Four Seasons roasted duck with rice, roasted duck with noodles, New Orleans chicken, and CP Delight tender chicken breast, which received the Carbon Footprint Reduction label that contributes to reduce GHG emissions and reduce global warming while preserving the environment; therefore, ensuring that every bite helps the world toward sustainability.

CP ALL is also ready to deliver popular and nutritious ready-to-eat meals such as fried rice with crab meat, teriyaki chicken with rice, congee with minced pork and mushroom, fried fish with fresh chili with rice, pork panaeng with rice and minced pork omelets, grilled saba with rice, pork cutlet, chicken steak burger to athletes and teams.

Another highlight of this year's support is the "CP for Thai" mobile application, which is the Group’s food service application to facilitate Thai athletes, Thai national team officials, and Thai journalists to able to choose and order the desired CP food menu, so they can plan for delivery in advance each day.

True Group has prepared an international roaming SIM card on the 5G network to facilitate communication for Thai athletes, coaches, officials, and the media, allowing them to receive, call, send text messages, and use unlimited 5G data roaming when using services in Cambodia to connect with their family in Thailand at all times. In addition, True Group cares about the health of athletes, offering privileges from True Health to provide a consultation with doctors online anytime, anywhere via the MORDEE Application, an intelligent healthcare application with a team of over 500 health professionals in more than 20 specialties both physical health and mental health. The service is compliant with rising healthcare trends in the digital age as if having a resident doctor in your hands. The service is available for all Thai athletes, coaches, officials, and the media, with no cost throughout the competition.

“Last but not least, C.P. Group would like to invite Thai people to cheer with all their hearts together for the Thai national team athletes to have the moral support to fight in every battle and win the Games together by joining in cheering and using hashtags #FightEveryBattle #ThaiFighterWithTheBiggestHeart (#สู้สุดทุกสนาม #คนไทยหัวใจนักสู้) via all social media channels throughout the competition. We also hope all athletes of the Thai national team will fight with all their hearts and win the competition for the nation and all Thai people.”

Join us in sending encouragement and cheering the Thai athletes to win the 32nd SEA Games to be held from May 5-7, 2023, and the 12th ASEAN Para Games to be held from June 3-9, 2023, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueMoveH/