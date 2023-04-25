YSS to enter the next level

The Distribution and Service Center is divided into the following

Divisions:

- Showroom for YSS products and associated partner components which is regarded as the world’s largest YSS brand display area of its kind and most modern to date; YSS products and its entire model range and services are readily available, while the company mantra of guaranteeing every discerning customer requirement.

- YSS Museum and YSS Hall of Fame which compiles the rich history of YSS from its humble beginnings to the milestones of industry awards and recognition at the highest level of championship competition as a testament to its product superiority by racers and motor sports teams who have used YSS products to achieve success; meanwhile the facility will also serve as an exhibition area for automobiles and motorcycles fitted with YSS products spanning a time period of 6 decades in addition to the story of world championship success mad3 possible by YSS.

- The world-class Service Center for installing YSS products for both cars and motorcycles Mets the highest industry quality standards and is equipped to adjust and set shock absorbers for the exact requirements of the customer – also featured is a customer guest room which allows full view of on-going repair and installation operations at all times.

- The Warehouse Management System (WMS) is the latest application system which allows the distribution system design to enable for fast efficient service, enhanced management of the warehouse inventory and fast precise customer delivery.

- Automated Storage & Retrieval System (ASRS) is the storage and retrieval catering specifically to full pallet system utilizing an automated crane device in tandem with the WMS software for highest efficiency and functionality in designated work space for accuracy and safety issues.

- YSS D.C. Community area is equipped to handle various activities for both its distributors, clubs and customers who use YSS products. It’s also a muster point before embarking off on trips!

- A dedicated Lifestyle area featuring premium restaurants at affordable prices for both customers visiting the YSS D.C., and interested parties who want to experience YSS products; careful consideration was put into the selection of restaurants such as the Yacht boat noodle shop, Kieng restaurant, Puff and Pie and Cha Tra Mue to name a few.

The YSS D.C. (YSS Distribution and Service center) will serve as the prototype flagship center for other facilities as YSS navigates this paradigm shift towards new industry standards in service and distribution operations.

Not only is it the first flagship center of its kind in the world, YSS D.C. will serve as the blueprint for its expansion strategy for the Thai and global markets as well. YSS will spearhead this expansion investment by itself and consider joint venture investment models with distributors via a franchise system as well.

Pinyo Panichkasem, President of Y.S.S. (Thailand) Co., Ltd said, “YSS is reporting consecutive growth based on 2022 annual operating revenues of 1.07 billion Baht made up of domestic sales accounting for 49% at 519 million Baht and export markets 51% at 551 million Baht”.

He added that plans are in the pipelines to garner investment funds by getting listed in the Thai stock exchange or SET this year in order to source business alliances and develop business for even greater efficiency and efficacy of YSS products on a continuous basis.

YSS manufactures over 8,200 products for the automobile and motorcycle in addition to other vehicle types which covers approximately 3,100 models all over the world.

YSS is the world’s best selling product in the high performance segment thanks to annual production capacity of 1.5 million units and 6 R&D centers spread out all over the world starting with Thailand, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Export destinations for YSS includes over 40 markets while over 60 authorized distributors and integrated service centers located in 134 countries all over the world speaks volumes for the world class quality of YSS.

Future expansion plans include Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and China.

YSS is the best selling brand in Thailand and Top-5 in the world while its world class quality is certified by ABE of Germany, a globally accepted industry standard.

Based on the aforementioned success, the guarantee of success and unrivaled quality of the YSS shock absorber is second to none.

The YSS D.C. (YSS Distribution and Service center) is a phenomenon and an important milestone for the shock absorber industry of Thailand – boosting confidence and global acceptance of a premium product for the customer, both current and potential new business alliances who want the best shock absorber.

The YSS shock absorber is the best in its class as Thailand’s top shock absorber product that has received world recognition in the truest sense.

YSS…a world class Thai Shock Absorber