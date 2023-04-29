Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy in Thailand – Savor three months of delicious dining deals

Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the timeless pleasures of good company and great gastronomy in Thailand with the launch of “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy,” a nationwide food festival that promises a series of rewarding dining discounts for Marriott Bonvoy members at 46 hotels and resorts all across the kingdom.

Running from 1st April to 30th June 2023, this three-month epicurean extravaganza will showcase the finest cuisine from Marriott’s hotel restaurants. Diners can take advantage of two appetizing promotional tiers: Tier 1, which offers diverse culinary experiences for just THB 950, and Tier 2, which features memorable meals and set menus for THB 1,450.

These promotions are available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members at many of Marriott’s hotel restaurants and bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Under the “Dine & Earn” offer, members can also benefit from 10 Marriott Bonvoy points per USD1 spent at participating restaurants and bars. Points can also be redeemed for dining experiences in Thailand.

In Koh Samui, a Tier 1 promotion is available at Blue Monkey, Sheraton Samui Resort & Spa, which offering an “all you can eat” Mexican feast for just THB 950, while at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort, Favola is inviting friends to share a cheese and charcuterie board for the Tier 1 price of THB 950. At Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, Big Fish & Bar is offering the “catch of the day” overlooking the beach for the tempting Tier 1 price.