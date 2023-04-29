Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy in Thailand – Savor three months of delicious dining deals
Nationwide culinary promotion runs throughout April, May and June 2023, offering two tiers of culinary offers at 46 hotels and resorts across the country
Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the timeless pleasures of good company and great gastronomy in Thailand with the launch of “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy,” a nationwide food festival that promises a series of rewarding dining discounts for Marriott Bonvoy members at 46 hotels and resorts all across the kingdom.
Running from 1st April to 30th June 2023, this three-month epicurean extravaganza will showcase the finest cuisine from Marriott’s hotel restaurants. Diners can take advantage of two appetizing promotional tiers: Tier 1, which offers diverse culinary experiences for just THB 950, and Tier 2, which features memorable meals and set menus for THB 1,450.
These promotions are available exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members at many of Marriott’s hotel restaurants and bars in Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. Under the “Dine & Earn” offer, members can also benefit from 10 Marriott Bonvoy points per USD1 spent at participating restaurants and bars. Points can also be redeemed for dining experiences in Thailand.
Not a Marriott Bonvoy member yet? CLICK HERE to join today for free!
In Koh Samui, a Tier 1 promotion is available at Blue Monkey, Sheraton Samui Resort & Spa, which offering an “all you can eat” Mexican feast for just THB 950, while at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort, Favola is inviting friends to share a cheese and charcuterie board for the Tier 1 price of THB 950. At Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, Big Fish & Bar is offering the “catch of the day” overlooking the beach for the tempting Tier 1 price.
Alternatively, Tier 2 deals can be discovered at Le Méridien Chiang Mai, where guests can savor an exclusive Italian set menu at Favola; at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, which is offering a spectacular seafood tower with bubbles at Luna La Pran Beach Restaurant; or at The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, where My Grill is serving a succulent Argentinian spiced ribeye steak – all for only THB 1,450.
In Bangkok meanwhile, 22 hotels are participating in “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy,” including Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, where afternoon tea at the Lobby Lounge is available for THB 950, Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, which is offering “Golden Hour” at Latitude 1339 Bar for the Tier 1 price, and The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, where The Allium Bangkok has crafted a three-course French menu for THB 950.
For the Tier 2 price of THB 1,450, diners can savor the international seafood buffet with a beverage package at MoMo Café, Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments; an afternoon tea ritual with a glass of bubbly at The St. Regis Bangkok’s Drawing Room, or Tipsy Cow’s signature BBQ smoked pork ribs with a bottle of wine at W Bangkok.
This is just a selection of the exclusive culinary promotions and perks available with Marriott Bonvoy in the “Land of Smiles” throughout April, May and June 2023. With plenty of affordable options for local residents, dining out in Thailand has never been more rewarding!
For more information about Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy and to book your table in Thailand, please visit http://restaurants.marriottbonvoy.com/th.