MG readies the construction of EV battery plant in Thailand

Of the other 137.5 rais, 75 rais will be further developed and turned into the NEW ENERGY INDUSTRIAL for the production of electric vehicles in the future.

The area will comprise a factory facility for the development of battery modules, the production line for MG electric vehicles and the area for partnership development of MG car parts.

Furthermore, there will also be a container storage area and a new logistics warehouse to ensure better capacity and to reduce logistics-related costs.

Zhao Feng, President of SAIC Motor-CP, said “The main goal of China’s THE BELT AND ROAD Initiative is to create a strategic collaboration for economic development between China and other countries alongside to stipulate policies in support of the development of large-sized projects. Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has become one of the country’s significant industrial area development projects with the objective to bring Thailand’s industry to the international level."

The EEC is also considered the country’s important strategic development. With that said, SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION and Charoen Pokphand Group joined hands for the establishment of SAIC Motor-CP in February 2013 for the domestic production of MG cars.

With great support from stakeholders, MG has become one of the favourite choices among Thai customers with over 180,000 MG cars currently on Thai roads.

In the past few years, MG — as Thailand's pioneer and leader in electric vehicles — has followed the country’s economic development roadmap under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Model.

A national framework over the period of 2021 to 2026 as stipulated by the Thai government, the BCG economic model for sustainable development is the new economic theory that integrates the development of 3 core pillars: Bio economy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy.

To elevate Thailand’s automotive industry to the global level and follow the national EV industry policy, MG has become an EV brand that sees the highest ownership volume and offers the best variety of EV products in the country’s EV market.

And in order to enhance our products, create new experiences and bring cutting-edge technology to Thai customers, the company decided to establish the NEW ENERGY INDUSTRIAL PARK with support from SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION and Charoen Pokphand Group, the NEW ENERGY INDUSTRIAL PARK spans across the area of 75 rais and will enable domestic production of MG EV core auto parts to kick off the SAIC-CP 2.0 era.

The NEW ENERGY INDUSTRIAL PARK is divided into three phases of construction, the first phase of which will be completed and put into use in October 2023, and the first phase investment of this NEW ENERGY INDUSTRIAL PARK is at least 500 million Thai baht.