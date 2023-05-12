Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM brings meaningful travel to six destinations in Thailand through local collaborations in 2023

Marriott International presents Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM in Thailand to bring more meaningful travel experiences to guests. The program gives guests the opportunity to make a positive impact while connecting with local communities and the environment on a deeper level. Available at close to 100 destinations in Asia Pacific, Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM is introduced to nine hotels across six provinces such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani (Samui), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin) and Chiang Rai.

“One of our core values at Marriott is to Serve Our World and Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM is a true testament to this promise,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. “Working together with like-minded partners, we curate awareness-building and action-oriented experiences to support our local communities in addressing some of the most pressing social and environmental issues they face. Travelers today are looking for more meaningful ways to travel, and our program is well-positioned to answer that call.”

Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM offers curated experiences that focus on three distinct pillars: Environmental Protection to support the resiliency of the natural environment due to environmental degradation, pollution, and climate change; Community Engagement to support local communities through cultural education or volunteerism; and Marine Conservation to restore and preserve marine ecosystems and species.