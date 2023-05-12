Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM brings meaningful travel to six destinations in Thailand through local collaborations in 2023
The program is available in close to 100 destinations across Asia Pacific, including nine hotels across six destinations in Thailand
Marriott International presents Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM in Thailand to bring more meaningful travel experiences to guests. The program gives guests the opportunity to make a positive impact while connecting with local communities and the environment on a deeper level. Available at close to 100 destinations in Asia Pacific, Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM is introduced to nine hotels across six provinces such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Surat Thani (Samui), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin) and Chiang Rai.
“One of our core values at Marriott is to Serve Our World and Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM is a true testament to this promise,” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International. “Working together with like-minded partners, we curate awareness-building and action-oriented experiences to support our local communities in addressing some of the most pressing social and environmental issues they face. Travelers today are looking for more meaningful ways to travel, and our program is well-positioned to answer that call.”
Good Travel with Marriott BonvoyTM offers curated experiences that focus on three distinct pillars: Environmental Protection to support the resiliency of the natural environment due to environmental degradation, pollution, and climate change; Community Engagement to support local communities through cultural education or volunteerism; and Marine Conservation to restore and preserve marine ecosystems and species.
In Thailand, Marriott collaborated with local experts from NGOs, tourism associations, and provincial authorities, such as Love Wildlife Foundation, Phuket Hotel Association and Hua Hin Municipality, to ensure the experiences have an authentic impact on local communities. Experiences range from visiting elephant sanctuaries, helping to rehabilitate the Blue Swimmer Crabs population and promoting the importance of wearing a motorcycle helmet for road safety, to name a few.
Thailand is one of the most popular destinations in the Asia Pacific, welcoming 8 million travellers to date, and is expected to receive 30 million travellers, or by the end of this year. The enforced pause during the pandemic gave nature-based tourism hotspots a temporary reprieve, forcing industry stakeholders to rethink their direction for tourism and find the right balance between development, nature conservation, and the social and economic welfare of communities. According to a 2023 report from World Travel and Tourism Council and Trip.com, 69% of travelers seek sustainable tourism, with younger generations looking to explore new destinations in ways that maximize positive impact on places and communities. As Thai authorities expect at least 30 million inbound tourists this year, there is confidence in a strong recovery led by sustainable travel.
Guided by the company’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ reaffirms Marriott International’s commitment to doing good in the communities where it operates.
To learn more, please visit https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/goodtravel.