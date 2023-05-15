Soneva launches AquaTerra Centre at Soneva Fushi

The centre will also support the efforts of Soneva’s Terrestrial Biology team. This includes its ground-breaking work on eliminating mosquitoes at Soneva’s Maldivian island resorts using sustainable and environmentally-friendly mosquito management traps, with no harmful chemical fogging. The team is also working on a new project to tackle the hairy caterpillars which live on the islands’ Indian almond trees. It is collaborating with the University of McGill in Canada and Canadian National Research Institute on a hyperspectral mapping project, with the aim of creating an algorithm that programmes a T30 DJI Agricultural Drone to spray leaves with ultra-low volumes of neem oil, which will be the first of its kind in the world.

AquaTerra will be used as the location for a range of short educational courses for young Sonevians through the Soneva Academy, and will be hosting visiting scientists and Masters and PhD students to conduct part of their research at Soneva Fushi. To see the centre’s conservation efforts first hand, Soneva Fushi’s guests can combine a behind-the-scenes tour of AquaTerra with a guided snorkel at the house reef or a tour around Soneva Fushi’s gardens and Eco Centro Waste to Wealth Centre. To support the Coral Restoration Programme, guests are also able to adopt a coral table to help regenerate the reef over the next decade. Priced from USD 1,000 per table, each table is personalised with a carved name tag, and sponsors receive a certificate and an exclusive photo of their coral table.

“At Soneva, we will never stop striving to be more sustainable and continue to pioneer initiatives that protect our natural environment and precious resources,” says Sonu Shivdasani, co-founder and CEO of Soneva, who was recently honoured as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to tourism, sustainability and charity. “AquaTerra not only enables us to offer our guests a one-of-a-kind experience and a variety of learning opportunities around terrestrial and marine conservation, but also strengthens our own conservation efforts, enabling us to collaborate with scientists from around the world.”

“Never have I seen a place that combines all the best practices of coral restoration, brings in the world’s coral experts for collaboration and can trial all of it just a few metres away in the ocean,” says Ahmad ‘Aki’ Allahgholi, Senior Co-Director Marine Science at Soneva. “Soneva is serious about saving corals.”

