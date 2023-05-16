EVA Welcomes 1st Star Alliance Liveried Boeing 787-10 

EVA Air took delivery of its eighth Boeing 787-10, aircraft number B-17812, at the Boeing factory in North Charleston, South Carolina on May 5, 2023.

The new aircraft is EVA’s first Boeing 787-10 with a Star Alliance livery and it made its ferry flight with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), further reducing carbon emissions.

The aircraft departed Charleston Airport and after flying for approximately 17 hours, landed at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) at 2:00 p.m. (UTC+8) on May 7, 2023. More information about EVA’s fleet, routes, services, fares and special deals is available at www.evaair.com.

“EVA is proud to have been a Star Alliance member since June 2013. We are celebrating our 10th Star Alliance Membership anniversary with a series of special events and programs,” said EVA President Clay Sun.

“We have always been dedicated to customer service. Part of this dedication includes the integration of ESG criteria into our operations. This new 787-10 delivery gave us the opportunity to both celebrate our 10th year of membership with Star Alliance livery and use Sustainable Aviation Fuel on our ferry flight. These actions symbolize the close connection between EVA and Star Alliance and demonstrate EVA’s commitment to reaching Net Zero by 2050.”