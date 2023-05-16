EVA Welcomes 1st Star Alliance Liveried Boeing 787-10
Ferry flights used Sustainable Aviation Fuel for net zero emissions
EVA Air took delivery of its eighth Boeing 787-10, aircraft number B-17812, at the Boeing factory in North Charleston, South Carolina on May 5, 2023.
The new aircraft is EVA’s first Boeing 787-10 with a Star Alliance livery and it made its ferry flight with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), further reducing carbon emissions.
The aircraft departed Charleston Airport and after flying for approximately 17 hours, landed at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) at 2:00 p.m. (UTC+8) on May 7, 2023. More information about EVA’s fleet, routes, services, fares and special deals is available at www.evaair.com.
“EVA is proud to have been a Star Alliance member since June 2013. We are celebrating our 10th Star Alliance Membership anniversary with a series of special events and programs,” said EVA President Clay Sun.
“We have always been dedicated to customer service. Part of this dedication includes the integration of ESG criteria into our operations. This new 787-10 delivery gave us the opportunity to both celebrate our 10th year of membership with Star Alliance livery and use Sustainable Aviation Fuel on our ferry flight. These actions symbolize the close connection between EVA and Star Alliance and demonstrate EVA’s commitment to reaching Net Zero by 2050.”
Since joining Star Alliance, EVA has continued its ongoing efforts to upgrade and improve hardware and software, meeting many of its passenger's needs through joint procurement, joint system development and resource sharing. Benefits of the global network, including its reach to more than 1200 airports in 184 countries and Star Alliance’s positive brand image accompanied by the passenger trust it engenders, support EVA’s goal to develop its global business travel market more fully.
The synergy with Star Alliance has helped EVA boost revenue from passenger operations by close to five per cent annually and multiply its international corporate contract customers by 10 times.
The use of SAF is one of the most critical carbon reduction practices in the aviation industry, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 80% compared to general aviation fuel. Global SAF production is limited, driving the price up to close to four times that of general aviation fuel.
By using 30% SAF for the ferry flight from South Carolina, EVA reduced its carbon emissions by approximately 70,000 kilograms. The ferry flight was EVA’s first SAF operation. The proportion of SAF was also the highest ever used in Taiwan’s aviation industry, symbolizing EVA’s determination to achieve Net Zero.
The airline has been implementing aviation fuel-saving measures for years, resulting in better fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions from its global transportation services. It will continue to monitor SAF development and renewable energy opportunities so that it can meet its short, medium and long-term goals.
By continuing to work with appropriate government agencies and aviation industry partners, EVA is working to help promote sustainable aviation fuel production and, in cooperation with all its supply-chain partners, aiming for aviation sustainability as its goal.
EVA is commemorating the World’s 1st Star Alliance Liveried Boeing 787-10 Aircraft with an “EVA Air B787-10 Star Alliance Aircraft Model 1:200” for collectors and aviation fans. Starting on May 8, the model will be available from the EVA SKY SHOP for NT$1,690(US$55).
EVA operates a fleet of 86 aircraft, including 78 passenger jets and 8 freighters. EVA will add nine more Boeing 787-9s, five more Boeing 787-10s and one more Boeing 777F to its fleet with deliveries scheduled through the end of 2027.
About EVA Air:
EVA Air is a Star Alliance member and one of 10 SKYTRAX-rated 5-Star airlines worldwide. It also ranked 7th among the SKYTRAX World’s Top 10 Airlines and secured additional spots in SKYTRAX’s top 10 for Best Economy Class Onboard Catering, Best Business Class Airlines, World’s Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, World’s Best Airport Services and more.
It won a spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards for the Top 10 Airlines in the World and Travel + Leisure readers voted it in the Top 10 International Airlines. TripAdvisor recognized it among the “Top 10 Airlines – World” and awarded it top spots in four more categories in its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines while it also earned eighth place in AirlineRatings.com’s “Top 20 Airlines in the World” for 2022 and again won similarly high ratings for safety and COVID compliance in January 2023.
The carrier was established in 1989 as Taiwan’s first privately owned international airline. It is part of the respected Evergreen Group and a sister company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to over 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America where gateways are Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.
Travellers can learn more about EVA destinations, schedules and services or book and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.