C.P. Group launches collaborations with French companies on food, energy and transportation projects

The projects and the broader partnership will strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation, introduce advanced technologies and innovation into Thailand and create employment opportunities for the local economy in Thailand and France.

Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of C.P. Group stated: “We are excited about the tremendous opportunities ahead for C.P. Group to partner with leading French companies that will drive breakthrough innovative solutions in key sectors of economic growth and further facilitate cross-border trade and investment flows between France and Thailand.”

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of C.P. Group stated : “The partnerships will not only create enormous commercial opportunities, but more importantly, create job opportunities in local communities and address some of the most pressing sustainability and livelihood issues around food security, transition to clean energy, and the need for transportation infrastructure that enhances rural-urban connectivity.”