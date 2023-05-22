Celebrate ‘Global Day of Discovery 2023’ at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Bangkok – May 18, 2023 – Rooted in discovery and the spirit of the neighborhood, Renaissance Hotels – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands – announced that it celebrated its annual Global Day of Discovery on May 18, 2023. A day when all 170+ Renaissance properties around the world, together as a collective drumbeat, put on elevated experiences – underscoring how the brand delivers unexpected discoveries beyond the convention of travel – and Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel were here to help celebrate.

Recently celebrating Global Day of Discovery’s 9th anniversary, Renaissance Hotels featured unscripted adventures that spotlighted the brand’s revamped Evenings at Renaissance program. With the hotel and travel industry back in full swing, guests traveling both for business and leisure are looking for authentic local experiences.

At Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, creativity came to life through Renaissance branded Tuk Tuk Caravans, which Marriott Bonvoy Members hopped on for a scenic ride to experience an extraordinary journey of “The Hidden Treasure of Bangkok”, exploring the cultural heritage and historical neighborhood of Talad Noi and Songwat, guided by Renaissance’s Navigators. The tour offered hands-on experiences, ranging from a craft coffee drip workshop, a photography workshop by a local photographer, and signature fruit cocktail tasting.