Makro unveils 3 powerful strategies at ThaiFex 2023

Empowering Thai Chefs: Makro is striving to advance Thai culinary professionals to global standards. Through collaborations with the Thailand Culinary Academy and representatives from the World Association of Chefs' Societies, Makro organizes the annual Makro Horeca Challenge. This prestigious competition identifies top professional chefs from all regions to represent Thai cuisine on the international stage. This year's event, held at SFH in South Korea, serves as a platform to elevate the global recognition of Thai ingredients and cuisine, demonstrating their exceptional quality and flavors. Furthermore, Makro continuously enhances its Makro Horeca Academy (MHA) training programs, empowering business owners with the skills and capabilities necessary for success in the industry.

Mr Tanit Chearavanont expressed the significance of this event, stating, "It provides a valuable opportunity for Makro to engage in business matching and establish strategic partnerships with global alliances. Through collaboration with international business partners, Makro procures quality ingredients and remains attuned to evolving customer demands and industry trends. Our commitment lies in strengthening the food industry and fostering sustainable growth for both the industry and business operators."

Makro is participating in THAIFEX - ANUGA ASIA 2023, 23 -27 May at Booth UU15, Hall 12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. The event, recognized as the largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia, provided an ideal platform for Makro to present a wide range of ingredients sourced from leading producers worldwide, highlighting their diverse culinary potential. Alongside the exhibition, the Chef Cooking Show, featuring talented chefs preparing popular savory and sweet dishes, captivated audiences throughout the five-day event.

