SCBX launching an inaugural public offering of 4-year debentures with coupon rate of 3.10% p.a.
The debentures are payable semi-annually with a subscription period from June 21-29, 2023.
- The highest credit rating among private firms at 'AA+(tha)' level
- Digital subscription for individual investors, aiming to enhance efficiency and deliver favorable returns to investors
SCB X Public Company Limited, SCBX, the ‘mothership’ of Thailand's leading financial technology group, is launching an inaugural public offering (PO) of debentures. These debentures are name-registered, unsubordinated and unsecured with a debenture holder’s representative. The debentures pay a fixed interest rate of 3.10% per annum, payable every 6 month over a 4-year term. The minimum subscription amount is 1,000 baht and must be in increments of 1,000 baht.
SCBX holds an impressive credit rating of 'AA+ (tha)' with a 'stable' outlook, as well as an issue rating of 'AA+ (tha)' by Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. as of April 5, 2023. The ratings reflect the company's strong financial position and signify investments with relatively low risk, providing investors with stable returns. The subscription for the debentures will be exclusively through digital channels for individual investors, from June 21 to June 29, 2023. The-end-to-end digital approach aims to streamline the subscription process and enhance convenience for investors.
Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya, the Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited, announced that this debenture offering marks a significant milestone as the first issuance of debentures by a reputable firm within the leading financial technology company in Thailand. SCBX’s debentures will be accessible to general public investors, providing them with an opportunity to participate in this offering. These debentures have been assigned a credit rating of ‘AA+ (tha)’ by Fitch Ratings (Thailand), which is the highest credit rating granted to private corporate debentures issued through the public offering (PO) since the beginning of 2023 up to the present (data as of May 22, 2023). This rating underscores SCBX’s robust financial strength and sound risk management practices. The rating is at the same level as that of The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (‘Siam Commercial Bank’).
In this debenture offering, the company places a strong emphasis on leveraging technology through end-to-end digital process from debenture subscription to scripless debenture deposit via the SCB EASY application. Through this application, investors can conveniently access all necessary features in one place, leading to increased efficiency, which result in cost saving and excellent returns for investors. Furthermore, investors will have the opportunity to become part of the SCBX bondholder community, granting them access to investment information, insights into future technology trends, and engaging educational activities.
The primary objective of the issuance of these debentures is to unlock capital raising potential of SCBX, enabling the expansion and development of businesses with promising growth prospects, particularly in the realm of digital consumer credit.
"We firmly believe that this debenture issuance serves as an attractive alternative for investors seeking to invest in medium to low-risk rated instruments, which offers a favorable risk-return profile with fixed returns over the investment period. Moreover, it aligns perfectly with our strategic plan, referred to as the 'mothership' strategy, which charts a course for our organization to emerge as a leading financial technology group in the region. Our primary objective is to bolster competitiveness and drive long-term business value for the entire group," concluded Mr. Arthid.
Individual investors can subscribe to SCBX debentures conveniently through the SCB EASY application. The minimum subscription amount is 1,000 baht, with multiples of 1,000 baht. For more details of SCBX debentures, investors can visit:
https://market.sec.or.th/public/ipos/IPOSDE01.aspx?TransID=523677&SD=2106256629062566
Alternatively, they can contact Siam Commercial Bank at Tel. 02-777-6784 for further assistance.
Customers interested in subscribing to SCBX debentures are recommended to open an EASY-D debenture account through the SCB EASY application beforehand to ensure a smooth subscription experience.
Caution: Investing involves risks. Prior to making any investment, investors are advised to thoroughly study and understand the product's characteristics, return conditions, and associated risks.
Note: The registration statement and preliminary prospectus submitted to the SEC are currently pending effectiveness, which means the information provided may be subject to change. The allocation of the debentures will be determined at the discretion of the underwriters, and the specific distribution conditions can be found in the draft prospectus.
The prospectus provides detailed information on the bond underwriter's relationship with the bond issuer, which may cause a potential conflict of interest.