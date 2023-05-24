SCBX launching an inaugural public offering of 4-year debentures with coupon rate of 3.10% p.a.

The primary objective of the issuance of these debentures is to unlock capital raising potential of SCBX, enabling the expansion and development of businesses with promising growth prospects, particularly in the realm of digital consumer credit.

"We firmly believe that this debenture issuance serves as an attractive alternative for investors seeking to invest in medium to low-risk rated instruments, which offers a favorable risk-return profile with fixed returns over the investment period. Moreover, it aligns perfectly with our strategic plan, referred to as the 'mothership' strategy, which charts a course for our organization to emerge as a leading financial technology group in the region. Our primary objective is to bolster competitiveness and drive long-term business value for the entire group," concluded Mr. Arthid.

Individual investors can subscribe to SCBX debentures conveniently through the SCB EASY application. The minimum subscription amount is 1,000 baht, with multiples of 1,000 baht. For more details of SCBX debentures, investors can visit:

https://market.sec.or.th/public/ipos/IPOSDE01.aspx?TransID=523677&SD=2106256629062566

Alternatively, they can contact Siam Commercial Bank at Tel. 02-777-6784 for further assistance.

Customers interested in subscribing to SCBX debentures are recommended to open an EASY-D debenture account through the SCB EASY application beforehand to ensure a smooth subscription experience.



Caution: Investing involves risks. Prior to making any investment, investors are advised to thoroughly study and understand the product's characteristics, return conditions, and associated risks.

Note: The registration statement and preliminary prospectus submitted to the SEC are currently pending effectiveness, which means the information provided may be subject to change. The allocation of the debentures will be determined at the discretion of the underwriters, and the specific distribution conditions can be found in the draft prospectus.

The prospectus provides detailed information on the bond underwriter's relationship with the bond issuer, which may cause a potential conflict of interest.

