UOB Thailand hosts “For All You Love” gala dinner to introduce new cards campaign

UOB Thailand dazzled 207 attendees with its "For All You Love" gala dinner, a star-studded event that UOB is celebrating its reach in ASEAN to reinforce the Bank’s top position in the consumer card space for Visa and consumer credit cards for Mastercard portfolios in terms of billings. The event also marked the launch of their new cards campaign. The campaign, boasting strategic partnerships with over 40 esteemed global and regional brands in the realms of travel, dining, and retail, aims to bring unparalleled deals and exclusive privileges to cardholders not only in Thailand but throughout the ASEAN region.

To create an unforgettable evening, UOB Thailand collaborated with none other than Robert Parker, the esteemed authority on wine ratings. The gala dinner took place in the opulent grand ballroom of the Capella hotel, where guests were treated to a delectable wine-pairing dinner prepared by acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs. The curated selection of fine wines from Spain, France, and Italy added a touch of sophistication to the culinary experience, delighting the palates of the attendees.