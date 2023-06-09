GULF welcomes shareholders to Uthai Power Plant
GULF, led by Mr Boonchai Thirati, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Ms Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, welcomes shareholders at Uthai Power Plant in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
Gulf Energy Development Plc. (GULF) invites shareholders to visit the company’s operation at the Uthai Power Plant in Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The power plant has the total installed capacity of 1,600 MW and is one of the country’s Independent Power Producers (IPP). The shareholders also had the opportunity to sightsee the Thaicom Teleport & DTH Center in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani. The engagement allows shareholders to gain an in-depth perspective into of Gulf Group’s businesses, from power generation to the satellite technologies. It also enhances recognition of the company’s recent ventures, equips them with sufficient information to make sound investment decisions, and bolsters their collective ownership of the business.
The excursion at Uthai Power Plant was led by Mr Boonchai Thirati, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Ms Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who presented an overview of the business and an updated progress on its current projects as well as its future undertakings in the pipeline. Following the presentation, the shareholders were guided through a tour of the power plant led by a team of experienced engineers who gave expert insights into the process of power generation and the technological side of the energy industry.
Ms Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, GULF, stated, “The decision to invite shareholders to visit the power plant has elicited positive responses. Now possessing a deeper understanding of our businesses, the shareholders express confidence in the company’s commitment in driving growth and generating steady returns to its shareholders in the long run. GULF also puts emphasis on energy transition as the company strives to expand its far-reaching renewable energy portfolio in Thailand, the Southeast Asian region, and the overseas. This decarbonization strategy is in line with the global objective of achieving carbon neutrality and net-zero emissions, thus enhancing value not only for its shareholders, but for all its stakeholders.”
During the excursion at Thaicom Teleport & DTH Center, operated by Thaicom Public Company Limited (THCOM), Mr Sakon Kittivatcharapong, Advisor to CEO for satellite engineering, provided a snapshot of the satellite industry, intriguing new satellite technologies, and incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in THCOM’s recent endeavors. Meanwhile, Mr Anuwat Sanguansappayakorn, Chief Financial Officer, shared financial highlights and gave a glimpse into the new space technology anticipated to contribute to Gulf group’s future revenue streams. Following the presentation, a team of satellite engineers conducted a tour through the satellite exhibition, the master control room, and the satellite control room. This allowed visitors to gain first-hand knowledge of how Thaicom Teleport & DTH Center operates and raised overall awareness and familiarity with space science.
THCOM is one of the leading satellite operators in Asia, with GULF holding a 41.1% equity stake in the company. Both GULF and THCOM will leverage synergies to steer potential collaborative investments in digital infrastructure, opening up avenues for business opportunities in the space economy and other pertinent sectors in the future. This strategic positioning by GULF and THCOM is highly anticipated to help lay the groundwork for Thailand’s continued technological growth and economic development.
For information on the shareholders activities, including the next scheduled site visit, please visit the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.gulf.co.th/en/home.