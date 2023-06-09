GULF welcomes shareholders to Uthai Power Plant

Gulf Energy Development Plc. (GULF) invites shareholders to visit the company’s operation at the Uthai Power Plant in Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The power plant has the total installed capacity of 1,600 MW and is one of the country’s Independent Power Producers (IPP). The shareholders also had the opportunity to sightsee the Thaicom Teleport & DTH Center in Lat Lum Kaeo, Pathum Thani. The engagement allows shareholders to gain an in-depth perspective into of Gulf Group’s businesses, from power generation to the satellite technologies. It also enhances recognition of the company’s recent ventures, equips them with sufficient information to make sound investment decisions, and bolsters their collective ownership of the business.

The excursion at Uthai Power Plant was led by Mr Boonchai Thirati, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and Ms Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who presented an overview of the business and an updated progress on its current projects as well as its future undertakings in the pipeline. Following the presentation, the shareholders were guided through a tour of the power plant led by a team of experienced engineers who gave expert insights into the process of power generation and the technological side of the energy industry.