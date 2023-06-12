Siam Piwat and KMUTT sign MOU to bolster well-growing platform and foster sustainable growth for all stakeholders
Bangkok (June 9, 2023) – Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM, ICS, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has signed a memorandum of understanding with King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT) as part of the SIAM PIWAT Academy project – a well-growing platform that seeks to foster growth for all sectors by imparting its knowhow on world-class shopping mall management to Thailand’s academic sector in order to develop personnel for the shopping mall and retail industry.
This effort not only underlines Siam Piwat’s concept of sustainability and promotes the co-creation of value with all sectors and the development of both internal and external personnel but also enhance the competitiveness of Thai people on the world stage.
Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “Siam Piwat is committed to fostering sustainable business growth while also co-creating value in all dimensions for all involved, particularly with regard to the development of personnel in the retail industry, where we are recognized as a leader thanks to our world-class destinations. It is a good chance to join forces with leading academic institutions to collaboratively incubate and develop personnel for the retail and shopping center industry not only through professional skill development and hands-on practice but also through exchanges of knowledge and transfer, access to scholarships, internship opportunities, and support for recruitment. This is an excellent opportunity for us to develop a strong foundation for the sustainable development of both the retail industry and the country’s economy. We believe that education plays the biggest role in improve the quality of life, and it is thus our vision to share and pass on to society the knowledge that we have amassed and developed through years of experience in order to increase the potential of personnel in the real estate business and enhance the competitive capabilities of Thai people for the global stage.”
Associate Professor Suvit Sae Tia, Ph.D., President of KMUTT, added, “KMUTT is very pleased to collaborate with Siam Piwat. This academic exchange is aimed at developing knowledge, research, and personnel as well as disseminating beneficial knowhow to the general public, society, and the country. This partnership will allow students to gain direct experience from bona fide experts and equip them with knowledge and skills that they can apply to work and build up on as well as enable them to adapt to relevant business needs and develop themselves into quality personnel.”
SIAM PIWAT Academy is an academic institute of management that has been operating since 2015 to impart knowledge on real estate development and retail business to the Thai education sector. It is a hub that connects with partners and collaborates with them to develop personnel in desired fields, with Siam Piwat’s senior executives with extensive experience in the retail industry sharing their practical knowledge with students. This year, SIAM PIWAT Academy has been upgraded into a well-growing platform for all sectors, extended beyond the academic sphere to include tenants, investors, and SME businesses, which are groups that Siam Piwat has been working with consistently.
The scope of Siam Piwat-KMUTT partnership includes co-hosting academic event, providing scholarships benefiting urban, economic, social, and national development, and connecting the theoretical with the practical with the help of experts from Siam Piwat. The collaboration seeks to enable students and people of all ages to develop knowledge and skills through lifelong learning facilitated by exchanges between the two organizations while also striving to promote research for commercial purposes for policy and public benefits and support the recruitment of talents and student interns both in the short and long term.