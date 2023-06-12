Siam Piwat and KMUTT sign MOU to bolster well-growing platform and foster sustainable growth for all stakeholders

This effort not only underlines Siam Piwat’s concept of sustainability and promotes the co-creation of value with all sectors and the development of both internal and external personnel but also enhance the competitiveness of Thai people on the world stage.

Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “Siam Piwat is committed to fostering sustainable business growth while also co-creating value in all dimensions for all involved, particularly with regard to the development of personnel in the retail industry, where we are recognized as a leader thanks to our world-class destinations. It is a good chance to join forces with leading academic institutions to collaboratively incubate and develop personnel for the retail and shopping center industry not only through professional skill development and hands-on practice but also through exchanges of knowledge and transfer, access to scholarships, internship opportunities, and support for recruitment. This is an excellent opportunity for us to develop a strong foundation for the sustainable development of both the retail industry and the country’s economy. We believe that education plays the biggest role in improve the quality of life, and it is thus our vision to share and pass on to society the knowledge that we have amassed and developed through years of experience in order to increase the potential of personnel in the real estate business and enhance the competitive capabilities of Thai people for the global stage.”