"Brother" promotes environmental care at Bangsaen beach to mark "World Oceans Day"

Today's activity began with Saen Suk municipal official welcomed a group of volunteers. He mentioned that it is important to preserve Bangsaen beach, one of Thailand's well-known and beautiful beaches. Tourists from all over the world come to visit all year round. It is essential to maintain the cleanliness so that garbage does not accumulate and damage the environment and scenery.

The volunteers and their companions were divided into groups to collect garbage along the lower Bangsaen beach for more than 2 hours. After that, they participated in making plant pots from oyster shells activity by Khao Sam Muk Community Enterprise. People from the community taught the volunteers in every step. Once the plant pot is completed, the P-Touch label machine is used to type a message and attach it on the cement pot.

This event is completed with happiness for both employees who participated in the environmental conservation activities and also created income for people in the community.

For the tourism of Bangsaen beach, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources by the Office of the 2nd Commissioner (Chonburi) attended a meeting of the Public Beach Area Development Committee with Saen Suk Municipality to prepare for the opening of Bangsaen Beach Public Area as an orderly tourist attraction along with the conservation of natural resources and the environment. At the meeting, important measures were proposed, such as foam-free zones, non-smoking beach, reducing and eliminating single-use plastics, sorting garbage before disposal and close the beach to the public on Monday to clear garbage. The meeting also proposed Bangsaen Beach to be a new model for the beach in accordance with World Oceans Day’s "Innovation for Ocean Sustainability".



World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day was established at the UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCEN) or Earth Summit at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992. More than 178 member countries gathered to disseminate knowledge and campaign to people around the world through various networks in many countries. Activities are continuously organized in collaboration with organizations for people to protect and preserve the oceans. In 2008, the UN designated 8th June as World Oceans Day. Officially started in 2009, countries around the world organized activities to protect and preserve the oceans.

