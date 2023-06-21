"Scintilla Gioielli" unveiled a joyous grand reopening occasion at Siam Paragon.
Join us in a momentous celebration as we unveil the grand reopening of our multi-brand high jewelry store, Scintilla Gioielli. Esteemed guests and notable designers graced the occasion making it a truly unforgettable event.
In the first photo, we see Mr. Andrea Conti, the Consul of the Embassy of Italy and Chairperson of the Scintilla Gioielli boutique, joyfully celebrating the boutique's 30th anniversary and its newly renovated space.
He is accompanied by Sareena Teeravithayapinyo, the Executive Director of Scintilla Gioielli, who is responsible for importing and distributing over 20 exquisite Italian fine jewelry brands along with Khun Chadatip Jutrakul, the CEO of Siam Piwat, M.L. Piyapas Bhirombkhakdi, our Guest of Honor, Ms. Raffaella Ranai, the director and designer of Annamaria Cammilli, and Dr. Fulvio Maria Scavia, the CEO and designer of Scavia.
This joyous occasion took place on June 16, 2023, at the Scintilla Gioielli boutique located on the M floor of Siam Paragon.