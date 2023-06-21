"Scintilla Gioielli" unveiled a joyous grand reopening occasion at Siam Paragon.

He is accompanied by Sareena Teeravithayapinyo, the Executive Director of Scintilla Gioielli, who is responsible for importing and distributing over 20 exquisite Italian fine jewelry brands along with Khun Chadatip Jutrakul, the CEO of Siam Piwat, M.L. Piyapas Bhirombkhakdi, our Guest of Honor, Ms. Raffaella Ranai, the director and designer of Annamaria Cammilli, and Dr. Fulvio Maria Scavia, the CEO and designer of Scavia.