BTS Group's Kavin Kanjanapas named "THAILAND TOP CEO OF THE YEAR 2023"
"Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas" has been honored with the prestigious "THAILAND TOP CEO OF THE YEAR 2023" award as the Best Outstanding Achievement Executive of the Year.
Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, was honored with the esteemed “THAILAND TOP CEO OF THE YEAR 2023” award in the transport and logistics category. This award is a testament to success in managementand honors the visionary organizational leaders who have outstanding performance in each industry and empower them to drive Thailand’s economy. This award was created in collaboration with Business+ magazine and the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Thammasat University.
Mr. Kavin said that the core strategy under 3M (Move, Mix, and Match) is the key principle of BTS Group, which aims to build strength and stability in business operations amid changes in the economic system and increased competition, to serve the customer’s needs, as well as strengthen the collaboration between business partnersfor sustainable growth together. The Company -continuously aims to foster development and extend business opportunities to drive and enhance Thailand’s economic competitiveness. we arecommitted to conducting business under the sustainable development framework, which is recognized at both the international and national levels.
BTS Group has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 5 consecutive years (2018 - 2022) and has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 3 consecutive years in the transportation and transportation infrastructure category. The Company has also been certified by Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) as the world's first carbon-neutral rail transportation company, achieving net zero carbon emissions. These awards are both achievements and pride of the organization. It also confirms that the Company will not cease to develop and continue to operate our business with stability and sustainability.