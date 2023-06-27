PTT receives seven Asian Excellence Awards, proving its global excellence in corporate governance

PTT won the most awards in Thailand including Asia's Best CEO, Asia's Best CFO, Asia’s Best CSR, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best Environmental Responsibility, Best Investor Relations Company and Best Corporate Communications.

The 13th Asian Excellence Award was held by the Corporate Governance Asia at JW Marriott Hotel, in Hong Kong. Based on corporate data and a survey of high-profile investors, analysts, and other experts across Asia, the magazine’s prestige awards are granted to individuals or organizations for their remarkable achievements and excellence in sustainable business management in conjunction with good governance, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.