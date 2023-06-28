Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 a wonderful success, record-breaking viewership at over 17 million global visitors
Generating over 6.298 billion baht in economic value
The contemporary art exhibition Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 was an astonishing success throughout the exhibition period from 22 October 2022 until 23 February 2023. The event was hosted by the Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation in cooperation with Thai Beverage Public Company Limited in tandem with Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau as well as partners from both the public and private sectors. The biennale triumph with record breaking viewership of 17,592,321 visitors, while generating over 6.2985 billion Thai Baht in economic value (estimated by TCEB). The positive response is beyond expectations.
Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of TCEB, said “Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau has supported the international contemporary art exhibition ‘Bangkok Art Biennale’ consecutively for 3 iterations. We are focused on developing the biennale into a distinguished international event as well as supporting the economic legacy generated following the event. Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 edition has garnered immense attention for the art industry which created a positive social impact for Bangkok with the overall mean at 86.9%. This impressive result reiterates the importance of accessibility of the arts. To further solidify this fact, the mobility of the creative economy and industry has generated over 6.2985 billion Thai Baht GDP from the added value of 6.0547 billion Thai Baht with over 17,592,321 international and domestic visitors, which breaks down to 992,321 physical visitors and 16,600,000 online visitors. The event has created the opportunity for Thai visitors to view world class art in addition to elevating the status of Thai artists to the global audiences. I am grateful to all parties who have worked together to bring together this creative festival. Thank you.”
Professor Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale, said: “The international contemporary art exhibition, Bangkok Art Biennale 2022, is an important event in the Thai contemporary art industry with more than 200 artworks showing of 136 artists from 73 leading global artists and collectives representing over 35 nationalities. Under the theme CHAOS : CALM, the biennale is on view at 12 venues including, Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Museum Siam, Central World, Samyan Mitr Town, The PARQ, The Prelude at One Bangkok, JWD Art Space, and the BAB Virtual Venue, which generated many positive feedback beyond our expectations from the local public, tourists, art-lovers, and both the international and Thai press. The artists and curators have praised the success of the exhibition. Following this achievement, we will continue to contribute to society and contemporary art enthusiasts through programs such as BAB Academy. The academy will be focusing on teaching art management, which will include various modules from the history of the biennale to the dealing with real art objects.”
To follow the news and the event calendar of the international contemporary art exhibition Bangkok Art Biennale please see our website: www.facebook.com/Bkkartbiennale or www.bkkartbiennale.com.