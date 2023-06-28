Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 a wonderful success, record-breaking viewership at over 17 million global visitors

Professor Dr. Apinan Poshyananda, Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director of the Bangkok Art Biennale, said: “The international contemporary art exhibition, Bangkok Art Biennale 2022, is an important event in the Thai contemporary art industry with more than 200 artworks showing of 136 artists from 73 leading global artists and collectives representing over 35 nationalities. Under the theme CHAOS : CALM, the biennale is on view at 12 venues including, Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, Wat Prayurawongsawat Worawihan, The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Museum Siam, Central World, Samyan Mitr Town, The PARQ, The Prelude at One Bangkok, JWD Art Space, and the BAB Virtual Venue, which generated many positive feedback beyond our expectations from the local public, tourists, art-lovers, and both the international and Thai press. The artists and curators have praised the success of the exhibition. Following this achievement, we will continue to contribute to society and contemporary art enthusiasts through programs such as BAB Academy. The academy will be focusing on teaching art management, which will include various modules from the history of the biennale to the dealing with real art objects.”

