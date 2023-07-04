Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, Thailand’s first unmanned store is now live

Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation Plc, said “With our determination on bringing in cutting-edge technologies to leverage the lives of Thai people and drive businesses in every industry vertical, True utilizes our capabilities as the Telecom – Tech company to transform Thailand’s Retails Industry with the development of the smart AI retails platform, “True Virgo AI” – the cutting – edge RetailTech that integrates leading digital technologies to transform the traditional retail store into a fully – automated system. We are launching the first store at Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, Thailand’s first smart unmanned store in synergy with Lotus’s. We aim to unlock the limitations of store management and help retailers handle their challenges, from complex and incompatible operating systems, labour management, to increasing the capabilities to analyse consumer’s behaviours and insights to develop marketing strategy and enhance their business opportunities with deep and precise understanding of consumer’s needs. We developed True Virgo AI to answer the need for the new consumer’s digital lifestyle, elevate their shopping experience, as well as support the digital transformation for retails industry where retailers can build their competitive edge, with scalable and worth for value investment, and increase the potential for other contributing factors for business growth, such as hyper-personalization product and promotion offerings, supply chain management, shelf and store capacity management, smart and sustainable energy management, security, as well as decreasing the risk for store item loss. Meanwhile, the unmanned store will operate without collecting identifiable data from customers such as faces, therefore, customers can rest assured that their data privacy is protected.”

Ekaraj added that True Virgo AI is a smart AI platform for retails that is the fully-automated system behind Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital that will help elevate the new digital lifestyle for consumers, enabling fast, cashless shopping via TrueMoney Wallet application without the need for queue, all possible with the integration of leading digital technologies working together in real-time.

True Virgo AI, the smart AI platform that connects a network of AI cameras where functions can be added to answer the needs for new digital lifestyle.

Smart AI cameras that can recognise and learn activities in the store to increase precision in activity insights.

Digital Price Tag, where prices can be changed in real-time.

Digital Payment System

DataVisor, the integrated data management platform that can analyze and process data in real-time as well as showing actionable data on dashboard for store managers or retailers to utilise for the better and more efficient store management.

Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital is ready to offer smart shopping experience at Lotus’s North Rachapruek during 07.00 – 20.00 through TrueMoney Wallet application with minimum account of 200 baht to receive the service.