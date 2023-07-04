Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, Thailand’s first unmanned store is now live
Elevating the shopping experience and fulfilling the demand of retail business in every dimension
Nonthaburi, July 3rd, 2023 – First time in Thailand! Lotus’s unveiled Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, a smart unmanned store in collaboration with True Digital Group, bringing in RetailTech to transform retails into the digital era. With True Virgo AI, a smart retail platform, Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital aims to create the unprecedented shopping experience in the digital era and increase efficiency with shop management integration, transforming the store with fully automated system. Customers can enjoy the new shopping experience by simply scanning QR Code on TrueMoney Wallet and pick your items before exiting the stores and the system will automatically charge the selected products. The new experience is now available for the first time at Lotus’s North Rachapruek, fulfilling customers’ lifestyles and accommodating the rushed routine of consumers who prefer to rapidly and conveniently shop, with over 400 items available including beverages, snacks ,and daily-used products.
Monchai Intarapornudom Senior Director, Operations Development, Lotus’s said that “Lotus’s is moving forward to develop its business in every aspect to provide superior experiences with the launch of a new branch and renovation of existing branches to better suit customers’ lifestyles in each area. Last year, we opened Lotus’s North Rachapruek, a SMART Community Center prototype as a center that combines smart living for all generations with SMART Life Solutions, offering products and services that response to the daily demand with community space for various activities in the shopping centre. Technology has been implemented to provide conveniences and elevate customers’ shopping experiences. Recently, Lotus’s moved ahead to fulfill smart shopping experience with the debut of Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, a human-less smart store, the first of its kind in Thailand, equipped with AI technology for customers who wants rapid and convenient service by simply picking up items and exit the stores with system that automatically calculate the selected items’ prices that links to customer’s TrueMoney Wallet. Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital is situated at, Smart Zone, Lotus’s North Rachapruek, on an over 30 square meters space, offering over 400 product items. Of which, 90% are beverages & snakes and the remaining 10% are daily-used products such as sanitary napkins and tissue for customers who need to rush and shop in a limited time without having to use the service at the hypermarket. Based on a demonstration, it takes only few minutes from customer entering the store to exiting the store by automatically paying via TrueMoney Wallet, the fastest, most convenient and smartest shopping experience.”
Ekaraj Panjavinin, Chief Digital Officer, True Corporation Plc, said “With our determination on bringing in cutting-edge technologies to leverage the lives of Thai people and drive businesses in every industry vertical, True utilizes our capabilities as the Telecom – Tech company to transform Thailand’s Retails Industry with the development of the smart AI retails platform, “True Virgo AI” – the cutting – edge RetailTech that integrates leading digital technologies to transform the traditional retail store into a fully – automated system. We are launching the first store at Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital, Thailand’s first smart unmanned store in synergy with Lotus’s. We aim to unlock the limitations of store management and help retailers handle their challenges, from complex and incompatible operating systems, labour management, to increasing the capabilities to analyse consumer’s behaviours and insights to develop marketing strategy and enhance their business opportunities with deep and precise understanding of consumer’s needs. We developed True Virgo AI to answer the need for the new consumer’s digital lifestyle, elevate their shopping experience, as well as support the digital transformation for retails industry where retailers can build their competitive edge, with scalable and worth for value investment, and increase the potential for other contributing factors for business growth, such as hyper-personalization product and promotion offerings, supply chain management, shelf and store capacity management, smart and sustainable energy management, security, as well as decreasing the risk for store item loss. Meanwhile, the unmanned store will operate without collecting identifiable data from customers such as faces, therefore, customers can rest assured that their data privacy is protected.”
Ekaraj added that True Virgo AI is a smart AI platform for retails that is the fully-automated system behind Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital that will help elevate the new digital lifestyle for consumers, enabling fast, cashless shopping via TrueMoney Wallet application without the need for queue, all possible with the integration of leading digital technologies working together in real-time.
- True Virgo AI, the smart AI platform that connects a network of AI cameras where functions can be added to answer the needs for new digital lifestyle.
- Smart AI cameras that can recognise and learn activities in the store to increase precision in activity insights.
- Digital Price Tag, where prices can be changed in real-time.
- Digital Payment System
- DataVisor, the integrated data management platform that can analyze and process data in real-time as well as showing actionable data on dashboard for store managers or retailers to utilise for the better and more efficient store management.
Lotus’s Pick & Go by True Digital is ready to offer smart shopping experience at Lotus’s North Rachapruek during 07.00 – 20.00 through TrueMoney Wallet application with minimum account of 200 baht to receive the service.