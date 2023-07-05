MLA in collaboration with Investment NSW launches Aussie Beef Mates in Thailand

The event was attended by Dr. Angela Macdonald, Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and sponsored by De Bortoli, premium wine from Australia which delighted the guests during the dinner at the Aussie Beef Mates launch event. The full-course dinner was prepared by Chef Natt-Natsasi Nu-in or Lady Butcher, the first Aussie Beef Mate of Thailand. This event was recently held at Maa-Lai Library, 30th floor, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.